The British government has threatened legal action over the Australian trade deal.





The campaign group has taken the first steps towards legal action against the UK government over a free trade agreement with Australia, which it claims violates Britain’s international climate obligations.

Global Feedback, a group based in the UK and the Netherlands, said it would seek a judicial review, alleging that ministers had failed to conduct adequate due diligence on the environmental impact of imports of Australian agricultural products, such as beef and dairy products.

The move is the latest in a series of legal actions taken by activists against the government on environmental grounds. One recent success in the High Court led to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy rewriting its Net Zero strategy.

The UK-Australia trade agreement, signed in December 2021, was considered from the beginning to be the first post-Brexit deal negotiated by Britain. But critics argue it was rushed through to meet arbitrary goals set by then-Trade Secretary Liz Truss, putting Britain in a worse bargaining position.

Former environment secretary George Eustice said last November that the deal gave up too much for too little. He had previously urged former Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to repeat unilateral concessions to Australia in Britain’s trade talks with India.

Global Feedback argued that the deal did not take into account the fact that Australia’s cattle and dairy industries are more carbon intensive than UK ones, and that the government’s impact assessment was inadequate.

Australian beef has a carbon footprint 50% higher than UK beef, according to an independent report commissioned by the government in 2021 by former food advisor Henry Dimbleby.

Feedback’s managing director, Carina Millstone, said the deal would flood the UK market with Australian beef, lamb and dairy products.

We want our governments to listen to experts and decide once and for all whether this and other trade agreements will support or fatally undermine our national climate commitments and our global responsibilities under the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is an international agreement signed by 196 States Parties with the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

In a letter seen by the Financial Times, Feedback asked the government to publish additional analysis and information on which the decision to sign the deal was based.

The letter sent on Thursday was addressed to the prime minister and secretary of state, asking for an environmental impact assessment of the deal and threatening official legal action if the government does not do so.

National Farmers Union president Minette Batters said the government missed the opportunity to reach a truly innovative and world-class FTA with Australia.

The FTA simply opens up the UK farm market to Australian produce, whether or not it is produced to the same environmentally and climate friendly standards expected of British farmers, she said.

This is not the first time an NGO has threatened legal action against a government over climate obligations. Last year, a high court ruled that the government’s plan to reach zero emissions was illegal due to a lack of details.

A government spokesperson said it would not comment on legal proceedings. they added. The UK is a global leader in climate action and we continue to uphold our high environmental standards in free trade agreements.

We have agreed with Australia on an ambitious environmental chapter where Australia confirms our joint commitment to the Paris Agreement for the first time in a trade deal and strengthens cooperation on a range of environmental issues.

Additional reporting by Judith Evans

