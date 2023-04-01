The Met Office is issuing two weather alerts for the UK to face 70 mph winds and flood risk.





The Bureau of Meteorology has issued two emergency weather alerts for Britons to prepare for 70 mph winds and flood risks.

A yellow alert is in effect for parts of London, southern England and Wales from 9pm tonight.

Warnings are in effect until noon tomorrow.

The Met Office said: Stronger winds could affect southern England and southern Wales during Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour could hit parts of the UK

Continuing the deep region of low pressure is expected to move eastward across southern England on Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing a spell of strong southerly winds, followed by a calming and stronger westerly or northwesterly winds.

There is uncertainty about the track and low depth, which affects the wind strength.

Coastal areas are likely to see wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph, and exposed hills and headlands are likely to peak after winds change direction to the west or northwest with a low probability of 70 mph.

This can cause some confusion in places. Along with strong winds, there will be heavy rain overnight as the low pressure moves to the east.

Southern England and parts of Wales will be affected by wind and rain.

Giving guidance to Britons who will be outwind, the Met Office urged people to stay indoors and drive only if travel is necessary.

A Met Office spokesperson said:

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour can blow over exposed shores and highlands.

There may be isolated power outages and a few trees may be downed.

Rain can cause flooding.

The warning will subside at 12:00 noon tomorrow, but a second yellow weather warning was issued until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

The second weather warning is for heavy rain starting at 6:00 AM and continuing for 12 hours.

It will primarily affect people living in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset and other parts of south west England.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that rain could disrupt tours and cause flooding in many places.

Bus and train services will be affected and drivers will have to spend more time traveling as a result of standing water.

The rain is expected to stop by Friday evening.

