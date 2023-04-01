UK health care system grapples with battle between gender and sex | women news





Names marked with an asterisk* have been changed to protect identity.

LONDON, ENGLAND As the debate over gender identity rages in the UK, some medical experts are afraid to speak to Al Jazeera about the issue and fear that doing so could face the threat of disciplinary action for allegations of bullying, harassment and discrimination. .

They also warned that if gender-based medical terminology and practices are eroded and gender identity is favored, health care could ultimately change in ways that harm patients and wider society.

Three experts Al Jazeera talked to for this article requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, both personally and for their careers.

From a medical point of view, humans exist in two forms: male and female.

However, gender identity has become more prominent in recent years, posing challenges to key sectors such as education and health.

Gender is characterized by a person’s inner idea of ​​male or female or other characteristics. It is considered identity and is not qualified by biological markers.

It is often fluid but always self-declared.

And further complicating matters is that gender has often been used as a polite synonym for sex, especially in America.

In February 2020, forensic psychiatrist Edith* spoke increasingly about the convergence of sex and gender after the LGBTQ+ Association of Doctors and Dentists (GLADD) announced that the UK’s General Medical Council (GMC) is a regulatory body that educates and trains. I got concerned. Doctors will remove sex markers, which GLADD calls gender, as protected traits from an online public registry.

This meant that doctors could remove their gender from the register, which is a divisive issue.

Some argue that patients, such as victims of sexual assault where the perpetrator is of the opposite sex, should have the right to know the biological sex of the doctor.

Others say doctors should have the right to identify the way they want it.

In November 2022, the British Medical Association (BMA) published a report titled LGBTQ+ Equality Medicine.

Discrimination, whether from patients or colleagues, has a detrimental effect on doctors’ lives. BMA makes it clear that discrimination based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity is not tolerated in the medical profession.

However, according to Edith, there is pressure to force a positive approach to all issues of gender identity rather than an evidence-based method.

It’s not the psychiatrist’s job to promote positive stories. It has to be neutral and objective, said Edith.

At an educational event, Edith submitted questions to a panel about trans women at a mental health agency who change gender while awaiting criminal trial.

they found it [the question] It is transphobic, discriminatory and biased. I am a forensic psychiatrist. this is what you see Just because you state a fact and you don’t like it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. People manipulate systems.

Earlier this year, the case of Isla Bryson, now identified as a transgender woman, raised concerns. The Scottish prison initially held Bryson, known as Adam Graham, convicted of raping a woman in 2016 and 2019, in Scotland’s only women’s prison.

However, after criticism from politicians and women’s rights groups, Bryson was transferred to a men’s prison.

At the time of posting, GLADD did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

When approached for a response, a BMA spokesperson pointed to an online statement about the organization’s position and said it would sign the GLADD charter.

Some fear the move could lead to prosecution of clinicians who provide meaningful care.

people dare not speak

Ashley*, who has years of medical education experience in college and hospital education, said a culture of fear is brewing.

People don’t dare talk, Ashley said. She doesn’t do that because even doctors don’t deserve it.

Ashley said GLADD-affiliated groups of students and health workers routinely sifted through tweets from clinicians refusing to use gender identity terms like cis instead of gender-based medical terms.

Ashley shared a screenshot from a presentation last November where the director of diversity, affiliated with GLADD, said that hospitals should accommodate trans women on women’s wards.

In the NHS, queer theory, it is in the population’s interest to not have a gender identity. [National Health Service], Ashley said she was concerned about older people being confined to mixed-gender wards. She sees it as a failure of the government right now because of the problem of protection not being followed and the government not protecting the population from this.

Britain’s Health Minister, Steve Barclay, has asked NHS agency leaders to review membership of LGBTQ+ charities and assess the need for a diversity officer as the gender controversy continues.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to Al Jazeera: That’s why the Minister for Health and Human Services has asked the NHS and independent agencies from all departments to consider whether their diversity and inclusion memberships are good value for money and to consider ways to improve them.

In the first census to include gender identity, the Office for National Statistics this year found that 262,000 people, or 0.5% of the UK population aged 16 and over, had a gender identity different from their birth sex.

Under British law, you do not have to undergo treatment to change from female to male in a document such as a passport or driver’s license.

However, a £5 ($6) gender recognition certificate is required to apply for Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates, a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and at least two years of residence as a confirmed gender.

I have a clinician with a man [patients] Isadora Sanger, a retired psychiatrist who has a record of identifying herself as female and completely erasing all information about her biological sex, said she was still registered as a practicing physician.

them [trans patients] I have complaints that could be related to hormone therapy, and the doctors can’t even discuss them openly, so I can’t really talk or ask them, a really tense interaction. .

