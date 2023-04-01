At a glance: everything the UK government announced on Green Day





For weeks there have been whispers all over Whitehall that the UK government is planning a big day for a green economy announcement before the end of March. The event is officially called Energy Security Day and unofficially Green Day.

In fact, one of these announcements, an updated Net-Zero strategy, was ordered by the High Court to be delivered before the end of the month.

The strategy was ruled illegal last year on the grounds that the government did not forecast the policy’s emissions impact and that third-party forecasts had far less impact than was necessary for the UK to meet its legal obligations. climate target.

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) later concluded that ministers had issued only credible policies that provided one-third of the required emission cuts by the 20th century.

In addition to legal obligations, today’s announcement provided an opportunity for governments to respond to growing pressure to realize the economic benefits of an orderly transition to net zero. The release of Chris Skidmores’ groundbreaking Net-Zero review and the launch of multibillion-dollar clean tech grant packages in the US and EU are major drivers of this pressure.

The general consensus is that while the government has rolled out some welcome steps today, hundreds of new pages outline or even refocus existing policies and commitments. We will soon learn more about the ejectability and economic impact of the package. In the meantime, this article rounds up all the major announcements.

energy security plan

The Energy Security Plan was the first announcement made to the press. This is separate from and builds on last year’s Energy Security Strategy.

There are several notable exemptions from the plan. For example, there are no new measures to expand onshore wind power, and no direct response to US and EU subsidy packages. Superintendent Jeremy Hunt said the response will now come in the fall budget.

Even more surprising is the fact that Drax has not been granted track 1 status for bioenergy doing BECCS (carbon capture and storage) work at the Selby power plant. It was seeking this certainty before pushing forward with investments in its 2 billion work program. Drax says it will now enter into more detailed one-on-one discussions with ministers to help move forward with the new BECCS business model currently under development, thanks to the new consultations launched on Green Day.

And the government didn’t use Thursday to approve new oil and gas fields, including the Equinors controversial Rosebank, one of the largest unexplored fields in the North Sea, as some reports speculated. But Climate Secretary Graham Stuart told the Commons that this should not be taken as a sign that the government will definitely not approve of Rosebank.

Actions included in the plan include:

Extension of the ECO levy to fund energy efficiency improvements for society and low-income households New 30m heat pump investment accelerator plan Extension of boiler upgrade plans through 2028 Creation of a new independent body, British Nuclear, to oversee nuclear power’s first government-sponsored renewable hydrogen project An additional $10 billion for UK export finance focused on list clean energy

Response to CCC 2022 Annual Net Zero Progress Report

As noted in the introduction, the CCC’s latest annual progress report to Parliament concludes that two-thirds of the emissions reductions the UK is legally required to achieve by 2050 are likely not to be achieved within the current policy framework. The report blamed the ministers for little progress overall due to the slow pace of decarbonization, particularly in sectors including home heating and agriculture.

The government has issued a full response to the CCC findings. Referring to the many policies announced in the Energy Security Plan and the updated Net-Zero Growth Plan (see below for details), we argue that these policies are sufficient to alleviate the concerns of many CCCs. But some point to a policy that was announced long before the CCC started working on the report last year.

A new document linked to the response to the CCC is the nearly 200-page implementation of the UK’s upcoming carbon budget. The document acknowledges that the UK is not on track to implement carbon budgets 5 and 6, but claims that budget 4 will be met.

Answer to Chris Skidmores Net-Zero Review

An independent Net-Zero Review report titled Mission Zero, published in January, made 129 recommendations for providing a more business-friendly and pro-growth path to net zero by 2050. This report was commissioned by Liz Truss and written by Chris Skidmore. lawmaker.

The government celebrated Green Day by posting a full response to all recommendations. Skidmore will undoubtedly be disappointed that the government will not establish an Office for Net-Zero Delivery charged with ensuring interdepartmental collaboration. The response argues that the new Energy Security and Net Zero Department is good enough given that the government now regards energy security and the net zero transition as two sides of the same coin.

Other measures the government has refused to enact include legislation to end routine oil and gas burning by 2025 and require all non-residential buildings to reach an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Grade B or higher by the same deadline.

The recommendations adopted on board include:

Creating a new forum for industry regulators to work together on a net-zero target for the UK to receive 70 GW of solar by 2035 Rebalancing levies on gas and electricity to ensure electric heating and transport operations are cheaper Great Britain British) established nuclear weapons

Most of these changes are being made through an updated Net-Zero strategy, now called the Net-Zero Growth Plan.

green finance strategy

The UK aims to become the world’s first net-zero financial center in 2021, first announced by then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Treasury Department this week unveiled its new green finance strategy for the first time since 2019, but as many would hope, the strategy does not include a definitive green taxonomy. This was originally scheduled for by the end of December 2022, but the government insisted it needed more time to get it right.

However, the new strategy includes:

Commitment to making the UK the world’s leading place to raise transition capital Consultation on mandatory transition planning for large companies in the high-emitting sector Actions to streamline and consolidate reporting standards for companies with a focus on Scope 3 (indirect) emissions climate adaptation finance Confirmation of plans to dramatically expand UK’s first set of nature-based investing principles Set fiduciary duty reform to better reflect how businesses and individuals demand environmental sustainability when choosing financial instruments More workers in green finance careers

Read the full story on our green finance strategy here.

New actions to decarbonize transport

Transport has been the UK’s highest-emitting sector since it overtook power generation in 2016. Covid-19-related lockdowns aside, emissions from the sector continued to rise.

The government has confirmed that the transport plan is not yet ready, but has taken several steps to address road transport and air emissions.

In the road transport sector, the official launch was made for a tender for financing of $381 million under the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund (LEVI). First confirmed last year, LEVI will provide funding to local authorities to help build charging infrastructure. Previously, only 8 million were allocated, so the funding has increased significantly.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) has also started consultations on the Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) Directive to support a 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles. Under the ZEV regulation, car manufacturers must ensure that a growing percentage of their vehicles are zero-emission vehicles.

At least the government is proposing that 22% of new cars sold in 2024 should be zero-emissions in 2024. This consultation works to narrow down the exact target. We are also negotiating the extent to which manufacturers should be allowed to borrow or trade numbers from each other to meet requirements. Whether manufacturers are required to obtain additional numbers for vehicle manufacturing to be shared. Consultations close on May 24th.

In aviation, DfT has launched a second Advanced Fuels Fund to support projects to manufacture alternative aviation fuels from sources such as waste. The latest round includes 165m.

The department has also launched a second round of consultations on the upcoming Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) mandate, which requires airlines to use a growing percentage of SAF in their fuel mix. This consultation will run until June 22nd.

With the government already deciding on the initial mix requirement ratio and timeline (starting at 10% in 2030), this new consultation will address the specific design of the scheme, including targets and implementation measures for 2030 and beyond.

© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie News articles may be copied or forwarded for personal use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/at-a-glance-everything-announced-by-the-uk-government-for-green-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related