Drax Begins Formal Talks With UK Government About Large Power BECCS





Drax was invited to immediately engage in formal bilateral discussions with the government to move forward with the project and enable the government to deliver on its commitment to achieve 5 Mtpa of engineered greenhouse gas reduction (GGR) by 2030. Drax believes that the BECCS power plant at Drax is the only project that allows the government to achieve this goal(1). The government also promised that by the end of June 2023 it would publish a biomass strategy outlining how the technology could be deployed.

In 2022, carbon sequestration projects, including Power BECCS, ran parallel to the Track 1 process for gas, hydrogen and industrial CCS projects. Power BECCS and other candidate projects are not included in the immediate Track 1 process, but the Government has confirmed that it has set a process for Track 1 expansion in 2023 and has started Track 2 today. BECCS is good for both.

Separately, the government has stated that it will work closely with generators currently using biomass to facilitate the transition to Power BECCS.

The government also confirmed that it will soon publish a response to the Power BECCS business model consultations held in 2022, providing clarification on the BECCS offering as soon as possible.

Drax Group CEO Will Gardiner said:

“Delivery of BECCS to the Drax power plant will help the UK achieve its net zero target, create thousands of jobs across the North and ensure the UK’s long-term energy security.

“We have confirmed that our project has met the government’s deliverability criteria and the government is committed to achieving 5 Mtpa of engineered greenhouse gas removal by 2030. This is a goal that cannot be achieved without BECCS at the Drax power plant. We will immediately enter into formal discussions with the government to move forward with the project.

“With the right government involvement and quick decision-making, Drax is poised to move forward with its $2 billion investment program and deliver this important project to the UK by 2030.”

The government recognizes that BECCS will play an important role in providing net zero, and aims to deploy 5 million tonnes of engineered CO2 removal per year from BECCS and other engineered GGR technologies by 2030. It is on its way to achieving its legislated climate goal, The Sixth Carbon Budget, and net zero.

Drax Power Station is the UK’s largest single source of renewable electricity, and BECCS is the only technology capable of producing reliable renewable electricity, providing system support services and permanently removing CO2 at scale.

coal closure

Drax continues to expect to close its two existing coal plants at the end of March 2023.

note

(1) In the Energy White Paper, the government noted that biomass is unique among renewable technologies for a wide range of applications, with its ability to deliver permanent carbon, allowing it to be used as a substitute for fossil fuel-based products and activities. eliminate.

The Government recognizes that biomass is one of the UK’s most valuable tools for reaching net zero emissions while maintaining energy security.

Biomass is the only large-scale source of dispatchable and renewable electricity, and Yorkshire’s Drax power plant is the largest and safest source in the UK’s electricity system. Renewable biomass power generation provides 2.6 GW of electricity, or 4% of the UK’s deployable capacity, providing dispatchable and reliable power to millions of homes and businesses.

Drax Power Station’s project is expected to be the world’s largest engineered decarbonization project, permanently removing 8 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere each year by 2030.

The project will see the addition of post-combustion carbon capture to two of the existing biomass units using sustainable biomass and technology from Drax’s technology partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The captured CO2 is transported and permanently stored by the group’s partners in the East Coast Cluster.

Vivid Economics concluded that construction could deliver an economic benefit of $370 million to the UK during construction and create and support more than 10,000 jobs during peak construction.

The latest Baringa study also shows that Drax is the UK’s largest source of energy security and will continue to play an important role in UK supply security through the late 2020s.

Drax aims to source 80% of the materials and services for the project from British companies and is exploring opportunities to work with British Steel to supply some of the steel needed for BECCS to its UK production facilities.

A link to the government’s announcement can be found here.

inquiry:

Drax Investor Relations: Mark Strafford

+44 (0) 7730 763 949

media:

Drax External Communications: Chris Mostyn

+44 (0) 7548 838 896

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drax.com/investors/drax-enters-formal-discussions-with-uk-government-on-large-scale-power-beccs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related