UK Infrastructure Bank and Centrica Announce Major Investment in Sustainable Electricity Fund





Fund set to help UK transition to cleaner, greener energy

Centrica and UK Infrastructure Bank today announced an investment of up to $265 million in sustainable energy storage to help the country transition to a cleaner, greener and more resilient electricity network.

The proposed investment will support the development of new energy storage devices, following the Bank’s expressed interest in increasing national storage capacity and finding innovative ways to finance it.

The bank will invest $75 million in a match-funded approach to Gresham House Secure Income Renewable Energy & Storage LP (SIRES) with Centrica’s $65 million investment.

UK Infrastructure Bank has committed to investing $125 million in the Equitix UK Electricity Storage Fund under a matching funding arrangement.

"While some believe that the UK's journey towards net zero will be costly and inconvenient, at Centrica we see the transition to net zero as a fantastic opportunity for the UK to create new high paying jobs and transform the way businesses operate. ."

Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea

The deal, which represents the bank’s first investment in the electricity storage sector, could spur nearly 1,300 jobs and secure at least another $200 million in match-funded private sector capital to act as a catalyst for the sector and build confidence. Any help would be appreciated. individual investors.

Ensuring sufficient storage capacity for the UK electricity network is essential to ensure that the transition from fossil fuels is affordable and safe and provides the emission reductions needed to achieve net zero across the UK by 2050. Increased size and rate of investment in electricity Storage is critical as households and businesses across the UK increasingly rely on intermittent renewable energy sources for energy.

Current National Grid forecasts suggest that total storage could be needed up to 29 GW by 2030 and up to 51 GW by 2050. This is a significant increase from the 5 GW currently available and represents a significant increase in capital and investment in new storage projects.

Gresham House Secure Income Renewable Energy & Storage LP (SIRES) Bank will support the launch of the fund by pledging to invest up to $75 million in a match funding arrangement, along with $65 million in Centrica’s seed investment. The Gresham Houses Fund will focus on developing renewable generation and co-location of short-term electricity storage facilities to maximize grid connectivity. Centrica will be a cornerstone investor and is the first time a company has invested in such a fund. The $65 million investment will be used to fund the construction of Seed Asset, a co-located solar and battery energy storage project in Hartlepool, Durham County, with 50 MWp of solar capacity and 75 MWh of battery energy storage. Centricas Energy Marketing and Trading Division will provide a go-to-market route once the fund’s assets are operational. Total funding is expected to create and support 400 jobs across the UK through construction, operations and supply chain. The Equitix UK Electricity Storage Fund bank will support the launch of the fund by committing to invest up to $125 million in a match funding arrangement. The UK-based infrastructure specialist asset manager has a broad portfolio of assets across the UK electricity value chain, providing valuable insight into opportunities for new electricity storage projects addressing more severe constraints within the UK electricity network and strategic partners. provides. A network that can help deliver these projects. The fund will focus on a combination of innovative business models spanning both short and long-term storage. Short-term strategies may include installation in homes and underutilized commercial facilities as well as co-location (combining both battery storage and renewable energy generation in the same location). The fund also aims to deploy various long-term storage technologies, such as pumped-hydro, a type of energy storage that uses reservoirs at different elevations to generate and store electricity. The funding is expected to create 900 jobs across the UK.

UK Infrastructure Bank CEO John Flint said: We are progressing as a nation, but much more investment is needed to achieve the necessary targets, and time is running out.

The bank’s investment in this new fund will help break down barriers to larger, longer-term investments across a range of storage sectors and renewable energy opportunities.

Centrica CEO Chris OShea said:

While some believe that the UK’s journey towards net zero must be costly and inconvenient, at Centrica we see the transition to net zero as a fantastic opportunity for the UK to create new high paying jobs and transform the way businesses operate. . We expect to invest hundreds of millions of pounds through this fund in renewable energy generation and storage assets in the UK, strengthening our leadership as the UK’s largest supplier of green electricity.”

UK Infrastructure Banks’ objective is to play a key role in supporting the storage sector, which is critical to spurring the transition to green technologies. Given the urgency of the drive to reach Net Zero, the Bank is working with highly regarded third-party fund managers to deploy capital into the storage sector without delay, while continuing to build internal capacity to undertake direct equity investments. .

