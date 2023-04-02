



Leaked consultation documents suggest that the Royal Navy will order a third Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier in response to a resurgent Russia.

Sources at the Department of Defense stress that the new ship, HMS Princess Diana, will incorporate lessons learned from the design and construction stages of the first two ships of its class.

In light of these developments, we spoke with experts involved in planning counseling. Bryan Robertson, an analyst with the Daily Mail Comment Section (DMCS), a Pentagon think tank, said:

“Waste of money and waste of life! One smart bomb placed correctly will see today’s steel pile turn into tomorrow’s scrap pile! HMS Hood used the Ultimate Killing Shell in WW2 DESPITE AIRCRAFT. Then there were no smart bombs and the Germans sent the British Navy’s flagship to the bottom. No problem! What government ‘fool’ has suggested this latest folly? Who pays him? we are. Such a huge ship has no place in modern times. It’s time for the OLD TIMER to grow!! Have they never heard of the Internet?”

The first two will be completed in a short take-off and vertical landing configuration, deploying Lockheed Martin F-35Bs, while the third will have six catapults and deploy a “modern Harrier or Navy Typhoon”.

The third ship is 480 meters long and carries an air force of up to 100 aircraft. The estimated cost of the program, including the third ship, is currently $187.6 billion.

Excerpts from leaked consultation documents go into great detail about what needs to be changed in order for the third vessel to become a “proper carrier”. Michael Greene, a regional parks-based defense analyst, recommended:

“Idiots in government must order aircraft or we will end up with no aircraft.”

Other changes recommended by consulted experts include deploying Trident missiles on ships, purchasing fleet F-4 Phantoms, painting faster stripes on hulls, and supplying additional crayons.

Thanks for reading the full article. It’s just an April Fool’s joke. The above article is not true and if anyone shares this after April 1st, please remind them. The purpose of this article, apart from the usual April Fools jokes, is to highlight that reading beyond headlines every day, not just April 1st, should be the norm.

There is a lot of misinformation online. Please don’t add misinformation by sharing the article without reading it. Finally, beware of anyone sharing this article after April 1st, as they obviously won’t read what they’re sharing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukdefencejournal.org.uk/uk-to-order-third-aircraft-carrier-due-to-russian-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

