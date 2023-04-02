



Russia’s Medvedev Announces New Nuclear Threat

Russia will assume the monthly presidency of the 15-member United Nations Security Council from today, despite its invasion of Ukraine, which has witnessed mass destruction across the country.

Kyiv have criticized Vladimir Putin for their unaltered rotation and matched development despite aggressiveness.

As of April 1, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said it was taking the level of absurdity to a new level.

He told The Guardian that the Security Council is not moving as designed and has no capacity to address the key responsibility issues of preventing and handling conflict.

Ukraine’s ambassador will not attend Security Council meetings in April unless there are matters of vital national security interest.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its executive board had approved a four-year, $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine.

The loan is part of a global $115 billion package to support the country’s economy fighting continued Russian aggression.

1680164423Russian Wall Street Journal reporter ‘detained for spying’

Russia’s FSB security service claimed that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg’s Ural city on espionage charges, Interfax reported.

In a statement cited by Interfax, the FSB said it had stopped the illegal activities of Gersikovic Evan, a US citizen born in 1991. He is accused of espionage for the benefit of the US government.

The statement said that Gershkovich was tasked by the US side to collect information about the activities of one of the enterprises of the military defense complex. It provided no evidence.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 09:20

1680166290 Four bank tellers found guilty of helping Putin’s friend open Swiss bank account

Four bankers who helped Vladimir Putin’s close friend move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of lack of integrity in financial transactions.

Four were convicted by the Swiss government on Thursday for helping concert cellist Sergei Roldugin, who has been called Putin’s purse.

Three Russian and one Swiss executive helped Roldugin, godfather of Putin’s eldest daughter Maria, deposit millions of francs into a Swiss bank account between 2014 and 2016.

The men, whose identities could not be identified under Swiss reporting restrictions, were found guilty at a hearing in the District Court in Zurich and each sentenced to seven months’ probation.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 09:51

1680168665China’s role in the Ukraine conflict is critical to EU relations, says von der Leyen.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that China must play a role for a just peace in Ukraine and that China’s role in the conflict is essential to shaping relations with the EU.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has the responsibility to play a constructive role in advancing peace based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, along with the withdrawal of the aggressor Russian army.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A peace plan consolidating the de facto Russian annexation is simply not a viable plan. We have to be honest about this, von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels the day before the trip to Beijing.

How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor in EU-China relations going forward.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 10:31

1680169877Russia in contact with IAEA on ‘evolving’ idea of ​​safe zone for Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was still discussing the idea of ​​a safe zone around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

RIA quoted him as saying the idea is developing. Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying that Moscow is in constant contact with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 at 10:51

1680173291 The Kremlin said an American journalist was arrested red-handed.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Wall Street Journalist Evan Gerskovych was arrested by Russia’s FSB security service on espionage charges, saying it was the FSB’s fault but understood that Gerskovic had been caught.

(Screen capture: YouTube/ France24)

The Russians did not publish evidence of Gershkovich’s guilt. The Wall Street Journal vehemently denied these allegations.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 at 11:48

1680175226Zelensky describes a terrible year in the Kiev region.

The past year has been the most terrible year in the lives of many residents of the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s president said on Thursday.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the small towns of Irpin and Bucha on the outskirts of the capital, Kiev, at the end of March last year.

International investigators are now gathering evidence in Irpin, Bucha and other locations where Ukraine claims Russian forces committed mass atrocities. Russia denies the allegations.

(Reuters)

For many residents of the Kiev region, the past year has been the most terrible in their entire lives. And the liberation of the Kiev region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine can win this war, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in English on the Telegram messaging app.

Things unimaginable in the 21st century have become a reality in the satellite cities of Kyiv, Bucha and Irpin. Russian troops marched on the Ukrainian capital from the north, bringing death and destruction.

Zelensky made a Telegram post with video footage showing badly damaged buildings and vehicles destroyed in Bucha and Irpin.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 at 12:20

1680177626Russia Retains Missile Test Notification Under Cold War Era Deal

Russia will continue to give advance notice to the United States about missile tests despite dropping the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty between the two countries, a senior Russian diplomat said.

A statement from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reversed what he said on Wednesday that Moscow had suspended all exchanges of information with the United States envisioned under the 2011 New START nuclear agreement, including missile test warnings.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 13:00

1680179426It’s too early to talk about the exchange of prisoners by American journalists, the Russian minister said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said it was too soon to talk about a possible prisoner exchange involving an American journalist detained on espionage charges, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

The Interfax news agency said that Ryabkov had previously had such exchanges for those who had already been convicted, and that we would have to wait and see how the story with Evan Gershkovich developed.

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 at 13:30

1680181226FSB requests formal arrest of US journalist

State news agency TASS, citing the Lefortovo District Court in Moscow, said Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigators were detaining Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges. The arrest was requested on Thursday, it reported.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

(AFP via Getty Images)

Emily Atkinson Mar 30, 2023 14:00

