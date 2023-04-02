



The UK has become a member of a free trade community with 500 million consumers. And it’s not the European Union. It is therefore not surprising that some remnants are spurred by Rishi Sunak’s success in manipulating Britain into joining the comprehensive and progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Longtime resident David Henig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economy, complained: The UK particularly supports companies with trans-Pacific supply chains that are primarily involved in European supply chains. And that’s why the economic impact is negligible. It can also be negative.

The FT’s lead feature writer, Henry Mance, even used an old Father Ted skit to mock Brexiteers, saying:

No obligation of free movement arises upon registration.

With the deal finalized, the UK becomes the first European country to join the club, which boasts members Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Vietnam, Malaysia, Peru and Brunei.

Enrollment does not incur any free movement obligations, prioritize CPTPP law over UK law or pay net contributions in the billions of pounds.

In practice, membership is most likely not meant to rejoin a major EU institution (unless it leaves the CPTPP first) as it is responsible for maintaining national control over our regulatory and trade regimes. This also makes a strategy of high linkage with the EU more difficult for the UK government to succeed in the long run. That should be at least some source of comfort for hard-line ERG Tory Brexiteers who fear that such a fate will automatically follow the Sunaks Windsor Framework agreement with the EU.

In contrast, there is no doubt that the Keir Starmer-led administration was a particular cause of distress among British Eurofans, who had hoped that they would be able to take at least a significant preliminary step in the long march to eventually rejoin the Brussels club. doesn’t exist. Some have pointed to further economic growth for this alternative aggregate, which is projected to be only 0.08% of GDP over the next 10 years.

However, this is speculation based on a gravitational trade model that heavily weights geographic proximity, making global economic flows increasingly difficult to predict. The actual likelihood of the US signing it in the next five years or so will drastically change these calculations as well.

The point is that CPTPP membership facilitates tariff-free access to 99% of British goods for an economy that is generally growing faster than Europe and is already roughly in line with the EU’s total GDP. The Global Britain vision of a subset of Brexiteers is finally spreading its wings.

Rishi Sunak said during a visit to Oxfordshire this week:

If we can agree, it will be an exciting moment for the UK and a great opportunity for all of our businesses to export to a huge and fast-growing market and once again show that the Government is doing something to enrich lives. Better yet, create jobs nationwide and benefit from Brexit.

This is a feather not only on his hat, but also on the hat of his business assistant, Chemie Vadenok, who handled the negotiations. Badenoch’s allies characterized the deal as similar to what the European Economic Community could and should have been before the superpowers took over. It is an organization that is all about trade, not regulation and immigration.

In all of this, you don’t have to have Panglossian levels of optimism on his behalf to see the seeds of Sunak’s political brand, which may yet be hard to win at the ballot box. It does useful work.

Barriers to entry for UK products in global markets are lowering. While the barriers to new British entanglement in the nascent European superstate are being raised. If that doesn’t really turn out to be the best of all possible worlds, it should still be taken as pretty good news for even the hardest Tory Brexitists to satisfy.

