What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor





The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate from 4% to 4.25% in March. The 0.25 percentage point increase is the 11th increase since December 2021, when bank rates were just 0.1%. It set bank rates at their highest levels since 2008 and put further upward pressure on borrowing costs.

The next bank rate decision is expected to be announced on May 11, 2023.

Volatility and Uncertainty

Mortgage rates have remained stable since costs spiked after the mini-budget in September, which sparked market uncertainty. And the pound has crashed to historic lows. Major lenders including NatWest, Barclays, Halifax and Virgin Money all closed the deal and put it back on the market at a higher price.

Mortgage costs continue to fall from their peak and potentially remain at current levels.

Average and optimal cost of popular deals

According to mortgage partner Better.co.uk, the average cost of a two-year fixed rate deal is currently 4.71%. The average cost of 3-year and 5-year fixed is fixed at 4.47% and 4.27%, respectively. This compares to a high of over 6.50% in October 2022.

According to Better.co.uk, the most competitive deals are 4.08% for 2-year contracts, 4.14% for 3-year contracts and 3.86% for 5-year contracts. Currently, the best 10-year fixed rate deal is 3.99%.

The current average two-year follow-up rate is 4.89%, compared to peer-leading deals priced at 4.48%. According to Better.co.uk, the typical standard variable rate (SVR) is 6.99%, which is only 7%, reflecting recent bank rate hikes.

The discount rate charged with a certain margin according to the SVR of the lender averages 4.80%.

According to Moneyfacts, there were 4,372 home mortgage transactions on the market in early March. That compares with about 3,643 at the beginning of the year and 2,560 since last fall’s mini-budget. But it’s a far cry from the 5,300+ deals that hit the market in December 2021, before interest rates rose.

interest rates and mortgages

So what does rising interest rates on mortgage costs mean so far?

About 2 million homeowners with variable rate deals like the base rate tracker will see their monthly payments increase almost immediately after the recent bank rate hike to 4.25%. For example, if the tracker rate rises from 4.5% to 4.75%, taking out a 200,000 loan over 25 years would cost you about $31 extra per month.

For example, people on fixed rate deals where interest rates are fixed for 2 or 5 years will not notice any difference in their monthly payments. However, the available mortgages are likely to be more expensive once the deal closes.

You can use our mortgage calculator to calculate the monthly cost of a mortgage for different interest rates.

house price and stamp duty

According to the Nationwide Building Society’s latest Home Price Index, average property values ​​in February fell 1.1% year-over-year and prices declined 0.5% month-on-month. This is the sixth consecutive month of decline and the price is 3.7% below the peak recorded in August 2022.

According to real estate portal Rightmove, the average cost of homes for sale in March was 365,357 units, up 0.8% from February, with a 3% year-over-year increase in home prices. However, between February and January, quotes were little changed.

The stamp duty cuts announced in the mini-budget last fall raised the zero-rate range for real estate purchases from 125,000 to 250,000. Other tax cuts announced by former Prime Minister Liz Truss took a U-turn, but remained in place.

Why are interest rates rising?

Banks’ MPCs use rate hikes as a means to cool the economy and tame rising inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation measure rose to 10.4% from the 12-month period to February, higher than analysts’ expectations of 9.9%, primarily driven by higher costs in the restaurants, cafes, food and apparel sectors.

Many analysts had expected bank rates to remain at 4% in March, but recent inflation figures have put pressure on the MPC to raise rates again. However, the 0.25 percentage point increase did not soar as much as the 0.5 percentage point that some were concerned about.

Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October but has since declined significantly. The government’s inflation target for the Bank of England is set at 2%.

One of the main long-term drivers of rising inflation is the cost of energy. From 1 April 2023, the energy price cap set by regulator Ofgem will be fixed at 3,280. This represents an annual bill for a dual-fuel household paid by direct debit based on typical consumption.

However, the Government’s own Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), which was put in place to protect households from skyrocketing energy costs, applies instead. The current EPG is set at 2,500 per year.

Originally, the EPG was scheduled to increase to 3,000 from April 1, but the government confirmed that the limit of 2,500 will be applied for three more months from April to the end of June.

What mortgage deals are available?

With upward mobile banking and inflation rates, tracking mortgage costs is becoming increasingly difficult, especially as interest rates change and transactions are withdrawn daily.

One simple way is to use the Mortgage Tables provided by Better.co.uk.

You should enter your personal criteria in the table below to find out what deals are available at current rates for the type of mortgage you are seeking. Here’s what to do:

Choose whether the mortgage is to finance a home purchase or to refinance an existing property. Enter the required property value and mortgage amount. This automatically creates a percentage known as ‘loan to value’. The lower the loan value, the cheaper the available mortgage rates. If you are looking for a buy-to-let or interest-only mortgage (you need a repayment strategy for these transactions) or a mortgage, check the relevant box. Filter your search by the type of mortgage you want last, such as 2-year or 5-year fixed or tracker, to fund your shared ownership property. The filter is set to 25 years for the entire mortgage term, but you can change this if needed.

Below is a real-time table of mortgage deals available today.

What else do I need to know?

Mortgage deals that offer the lowest rates usually come with a fee. You can choose to pay it upfront or add it to your loan. Sort the results by ‘Initial period cost’ (in the ‘Sort by’ dropdown) to account for fee costs.

Alternatively, you can order results with an initial interest rate, lowest fee, or monthly payment. This is also possible with the lender’s ‘subsequent’ interest rate, where the transaction is reversed at the end of the term.

The cheapest ones are reserved for larger deposit amounts, usually 60% or more of the property’s value. And in all cases, you’ll need sufficient income and a clean credit history to get your mortgage approved.

If you want to see what your monthly mortgage payments would look like in different scenarios while your household bills overlap, Mortgage Calculator crunches the numbers.

When can I start refinancing?

Mortgage offers, once issued, tend to be good for six months, but a few lenders, such as Skipton Building Society, are good for up to 12 months. If you’re looking to refinance your current home, you can lock in your interest rate today for free, with no strings attached.

