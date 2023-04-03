UK government secures London’s future with Derry Air Route





Britain’s Aviation Minister has announced that the government will continue to subsidize air routes between Derry Airport and London for at least another year. This action will ensure connectivity of an important domestic travel route that will see up to 19 round-trip flights per week.

Derry-London route subsidy extension

The air route between Derry Airport (LDY) and London Stansted (STN) will remain government funded until March 2024. UK Airways Minister Baroness Vere on Friday said the UK Transport and Northern Ireland Department of Economics (DfE) would each commit £1.1m ($1.35m) in 2023/24 to maintain the route.

Aviation Minister Baroness Vere said:

“Thousands of people and businesses rely on this vital travel link, so we are committed to securing the route. Our funds will be used to maintain the vital link between Derry/Londonderry and London and to provide 19 weekly flights for at least one year. It will run 20 services. It will support jobs and boost Northern Ireland’s economy.”

The UK government has subsidized this route since 2017, ensuring that the connection between Derry and London is financially viable. Funding will continue under the Public Service Obligation (PSO) and DfE’s £1.1m is a circular allocation specifically for the City of Derry. Airports not eligible for other DfE policies.

Loganair will remain the operator.

The route will continue to be operated by Loganair, a regional Scottish airline that has been operating flights since February 2019 following the collapse of Flybmi, which signed an initial PSO contract in May 2017. Loganair uses a fleet of Embraer ERJ-145 jets on this route. , which can accommodate 49 passengers in economy class.

Derry City and Strabane District Mayor, Councilor Sandra Duffy, commented:

“This is very positive news and we are delighted to see these additional efforts to promote regional connectivity that will be widely welcomed, especially by the local business community. Regular and reliable services to London are vital to the Northwest economy in terms of business and leisure, And it is a key component of our strategic plan to make the region more attractive and accessible to international investors.”

Loganair will operate 19 round-trip flights per week during the summer and 16 round-trip flights per week during the winter. On 1 April, a new domestic band of 50% reduction in air passenger obligations on domestic routes within England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland came into effect, further supporting the UK domestic air travel market.

Would you like to go to Heathrow?

According to a BBC report, Loganair is considering switching from Stansted to London Heathrow (LHR), and the terms of the PSO will allow Derry Airport to connect to one of six London airports. The airline previously used London Southend to connect Derry to the UK’s capital and will likely move Heathrow after getting more slots at the airport.

Photo: CWSPhoto/Shutterstock

The regional airline recently announced plans to expand its presence at London’s busiest airport after a lease agreement with British Airways secured an additional 30 pairs of slots each week. The slot will fall into Loganair’s hands in May, with route details to be announced in the coming days. Don’t be surprised if Loganair announces the move in the next week or two.

Have you ever flown between Derry and London? How was your flying experience? Let me know in the comments.

Source: BBC

