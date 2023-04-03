UK screening rules amended to exempt tens of thousands of finance workers





Tens of thousands of finance workers could be exempt from post-crisis rules as the UK government pushes ahead with plans to bolster the city’s competitiveness.

The government has promised to overhaul an outdated system known as the Senior Managers & Certification Regime as part of Edinburgh reforms designed to free the city from overly burdensome regulation in the aftermath of Brexit.

The Treasury has reiterated its commitment to reform, even as the recent failures of Credit Suisse and a handful of US banks have sparked fresh scrutiny of risks in the financial sector.

A person familiar with the Treasury’s thinking told the Financial Times that the accountability review could remove tens of thousands of people from power, now covering about 190,000 individuals.

The UK believes this will increase its competitiveness compared to other financial centers whose accountability programs cover a small portion of the workforce.

The UK government could also give more credit to an individual’s international experience when assessing their suitability for a similar role in the UK, he added. He cites as an example a trader who has already been approved by German regulators and wants to fill a similar role in London.

The Treasury hopes that both measures will address concerns from finance industry bosses who are understood to have told officials that the current administration is a bigger barrier to attracting talent to the UK than the visa process for foreigners. The scheme is very cumbersome, in part because it takes so long to get applicants through.

City Secretary Andrew Griffith told the Financial Times, “The global financial crisis of 2008 will be a suitable and appropriate test for senior management.” However, we want to ensure that it is used proportionately to avoid unintended impacts such as slowing down the hiring of top talent globally.

The Treasury Department hinted at that idea this week when it asked for evidence. We asked for business views on the SMCR’s impact on UK competitiveness and suggestions for other schemes that government could learn from.

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority released separate documents last week showing that the UK’s scheme is more extensive than those in place in other jurisdictions, including Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and Ireland.

Richard Burger, a partner at law firm WilmerHale, said the industry would welcome a reduction in the system, which requires companies to assess the suitability and adequacy of more than 120,000 junior employees through certification annually. They are also required to recommend those whose decisions materially affect the company’s risk for pre-screening by regulators under a senior managerial framework covering approximately 68,000 people.

Looking at other jurisdictions, Burger said the narrowing of functions and scope in terms of financial services systems and economies does not seem to be a detriment. He added that narrowing the system could alleviate the FCA’s bottleneck, which has been criticized for its long application approval times.

Nonetheless, Simon Morris, a financial services partner at law firm CMS, said removing junior staff from the regime would be reversible, as no prosecution in the current model shows the company and its managers are doing things right.

Foreign comparisons aren’t necessarily helpful, Morris added. Few countries have such a disproportionately large and important financial sector. And it’s worth remembering where banks are currently breaking. Effective British standards must not be compromised for short-term political gain.

Treasury’s request for evidence is pending until June 1, as are separate industry consultations run by FCA and the Bank of England.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/48371f9f-9de9-4557-b45c-adec17b8d79a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related