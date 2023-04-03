Prince Harry stayed with friends on a trip to England after King Charles ‘evicted’ the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle from the royal residence.





Prince Harry stayed with friends during a surprise visit to the UK, after being “evicted” from Frogmore Cottage while avoiding royal estates.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the UK this week for the first time since the Queen’s funeral with privacy claims against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

During his visit, the Duke did not meet the King or the Prince of Wales after he and Meghan Markle were asked to “vacate” Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

Royally Obsessed podcast hosts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie discuss where the royal family stayed while in the UK.

Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson confirmed that there was a “request” to the Sussexes to leave Frogmore Cottage.

“One of the big questions everyone asks is where Harry is staying.” said Fiorito.

“Fox News has the scoop that he is staying with friends in London.

“I also knew he could stay with Princess Eugenie. Obviously they are very close.

“That’s a big deal as the timing will be good as he will be leaving Frogmore Cottage at the end of March.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were reportedly residing in Windsor following claims that Harry and Meghan were in the process of being removed from the royal family in favor of Prince Andrew.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that there was a “request” for the Sussexes to leave Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested the timing of the announcement was “very odd” after the couple’s popularity reached an all-time low.

“The timing on this is all very strange and I wonder if this is a story leaked by the Sussexes to gain sympathy after a really tough few weeks of criticism,” she told GB News.

Some experts have suggested that Prince Harry may have stayed with Princess Eugenie during a trip to England.

“Between Spare and South Park, they’ve been a serious hit lately and I doubt this story just popped up to make people feel sorry for them.”

The decision to evict is likely to be interpreted as a grave rebuke to his son, who has criticized the monarchy and individuals within the institution, alleging racism and lack of support after King Charles moved to North America in 2020.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the coronation of King Charles, but they did not confirm or deny whether they attended.

Experts have warned that a couple not attending the coronation could be a devastating and irreparable blow to the royal family.

