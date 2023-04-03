3 UK citizens detained by Taliban in Afghanistan | Taliban News





The nonprofit said charity medics, travelers and an unnamed third man were being treated well as the UK Foreign Office sought contact with them.

A British non-profit organization said three British men, including a charity worker, were being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the British Foreign Office said it was working to secure contact with them.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Foreign Office said it was supporting their families.

The Presidium Network said it was helping two of the detainees, charity healthcare worker Kevin Cornwell, 53, and an unnamed man.

Also a third man is Miles Routledge, a British vacationer who has received widespread attention and criticism on social media for traveling to Afghanistan despite the Taliban’s return to power after US-led foreign forces withdrew from the country in August 2021. 23 years old).

Presidium Network’s Scott Richards told UK-based Sky News he believes they are healthy and are being treated well. We are told there is no reason to believe they have been subjected to such negative treatment as torture and that they are as good as can be expected under such circumstances.

He said there had been no meaningful contact between authorities and the two men the Presidium was backing, adding that their arrests came in connection with a misunderstanding of what Cornwell’s room said was an authorized weapon.

The two men, who were backed by the Presidium, were detained by the Taliban secret police on 11 January.

It’s unclear how long Routledge has been around.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman told Sky News that anyone traveling to dangerous parts of the world should exercise utmost caution. If you choose to do so, you should always act according to the travel advice of the Foreign Office.

If there is a risk to people’s safety, if they are UK citizens abroad, the UK Government will do everything necessary to ensure their safety. The government is negotiating and working hard to ensure people are safe.

Last year, the Taliban released a veteran television cameraman and four other British nationals who had been detained for six months.

Al Jazeera reached out to Taliban officials for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

