Americans support government ban on TikTok by more than 2 to 1

More than twice as many Americans support the US government’s ban on TikTok as oppose it (50% vs. 22%), although a significant share (28%) are unsure, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center which comes amid an extensive review of the Chinese-owned video-sharing app.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has called on TikToks parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a possible ban in the United States due to data privacy and national security concerns. . The White House has also signaled its support for a bill in the House of Representatives that would allow the federal government to regulate or ban technology produced by certain foreign countries, such as TikTok. The federal government and several states have also already banned TikTok on government devices.

Support for a government ban on TikTok is higher among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents than among Democrats and Democrats (60% vs. 43%). It is particularly high among conservative Republicans (70%) and lower among moderate or liberal Republicans (46%). Among Democrats, Conservatives and Moderates are more in favor of a ban than Liberals (49% vs. 36%).

Older Americans are much more in favor of banning the platform than younger people: 71% of people aged 65 and older support it, compared to 54% of people aged 50 to 64 and less than half of those aged 65 and over. adults under 50. The under 30s stand out as the only age group in which more people oppose banning the platform than they support it (46% vs. 29%).

The Pew Research Center has measured American attitudes toward China for more than two decades. We undertook this analysis as part of a larger study of American attitudes toward foreign policy.

For this analysis, we interviewed 3,576 American adults from March 20-26, 2023. All of those who participated in this survey are members of the Pew Research Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited by random sampling national. residential addresses. In this way, almost all American adults have a chance of being selected. The survey is weighted to be representative of the US adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education and other categories. Learn more about the ATP methodology.

For this research, all respondents answered a multiple-choice knowledge question about where TikToks’ parent company, ByteDance, is based. They were then asked another technology-related knowledge question (What is the name of Google’s parent company?) as well as a question about their own use of TikTok. Respondents were then asked 14 questions about US foreign policy and image before being asked about their support or opposition to the US government banning TikTok.

Here are the questions used for the report, along with the survey responses and methodology.

Some of these age differences are related to TikTok usage. Young people are more likely to be TikTok users: In a 2021 Pew Research Center survey, 48% of US adults aged 18-29 said they had used the platform, compared to 21% for all adults .

Users of the platform are less supportive of its ban than non-users, according to the new survey. Yet around one in five adult TikTok users (19%) say they support a US government ban on the app; 60% of non-users say the same. However, even among non-users, older people are more supportive of a ban.

The use of TikTok also plays a role within each game. Similarly, small proportions of Republicans and Democrats who use TikTok support a ban (21% and 18%, respectively). But among nonusers, Republicans are significantly more likely than Democrats to support a ban (70% vs. 54%).

Most Americans know that TikTok is owned by a China-based company

Americans who know that TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance are especially likely to support its ban.

In a multiple-choice knowledge question included in the new survey, 64% of Americans correctly identify China as the country in which TikToks’ parent company is located. Almost a third are unsure, while the rest choose the wrong country. (The investigation was on the ground while TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress.)

Adults under 30 are somewhat less likely than older Americans to know where TikToks’ parent company is based, as are those with low levels of education. Republicans and Democrats are about equally likely to know about TikToks’ connection to China, but conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats are more likely to answer correctly than their moderate counterparts from each party. TikTok users are slightly less likely to know where the apps’ parent company is based than non-users (60% vs. 66%).

Notably, a higher share of Americans correctly identify the location of TikToks’ parent company than the name of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, when presented with a similar multiple-choice knowledge question. Only about a third of Americans (35%) correctly identify Alphabet as the company that owns Google, although in this case younger Americans are more likely than older Americans to answer correctly.

More broadly, Americans’ views on China are also tied to support for banning TikTok. Adults who have an unfavorable view of China are much more likely to support a TikTok ban than those who view the country positively (54% vs. 27%). Those with a very unfavorable view of China are particularly likely to support a ban, compared to those with a somewhat unfavorable view of the country (66% vs. 40%).

Americans are skeptical of Chinese social media companies

The new survey also reveals that Americans don’t trust Chinese social media companies. Nearly nine in ten (88%) say they have little or no trust in Chinese social media companies to track what their privacy policies say they will do with personal information, including 59% who say they have no trust at all. A large majority (87%) also don’t think Chinese social media companies will use their personal information in a way that suits them, including 58% who don’t trust these companies to handle their data.

Some of this reflects general skepticism about how social media companies work, rather than feelings about China specifically. Large shares of Americans also have little or no trust in American social media companies to follow privacy policies (75%) or to use their personal information in a way that suits them (78%). However, only about a third of American adults say they have no trust in American companies, unlike the majority who say the same of Chinese companies.

Older adults and conservative Republicans are particularly likely to say they don’t trust Chinese social media companies to follow privacy policies or use their personal information appropriately.

Note: The following are the questions used for the report, along with the survey responses and methodology.

Laura Silver is associate director specializing in global attitudes at the Pew Research Center. Laura Clancy is a research assistant specializing in global attitude research at the Pew Research Center.

