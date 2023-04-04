American Football and Nike unveil new 2023 home and away kits ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup





CHICAGO (April 3, 2023) US Soccer and Nike have unveiled the new 2023 home and away uniforms that the United States Women’s National Team will wear before and during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Fans can purchase the shirts during a special early access window from now until April 12 at select retailers, including the US Soccer Store.

Click here to buy now!

After this early access window until April 12, the complete Nike USA 2023 collection, including USMNT versions of the away jersey, will be available for purchase June 5 on nike.com and ussoccer.com exclusively, then will be widely available in June. 8.

FREE PERSONALIZATION VISA

For a limited time, US Soccer is offering free name and number customization to early Visa cardholders who purchase a jersey during the special early access window with a Visa card. Personalization includes any player’s name and number at no additional cost. Available while supplies last, offer can only be redeemed April 3-12 at visa.store.ussoccer.com.

KIT DESIGN

Starting with listening to the players embracing their role as trendsetters and boundary pushers, the design, colors and aesthetics of the jerseys have been heavily influenced and built by the players. These player ideas were combined with Nike designers’ inspiration from Abstract Expressionism, an international art movement that began in the 1940s in New York and shifted the epicenter of art from Europe to the United States, similar to what Team USA did for women’s soccer.

On the uniforms and throughout the collection is a custom American signature. The bespoke mark is hand painted with ink on paper and is a nod to the Abstract Expressionism movement, where each artist would sign their painting.

Finally, America’s mark of domestic pride celebrates the USWNT’s four women’s world championships in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019.

home kit

The USWNT home kit that will make its court debut in the two-game series against the Republic of Ireland on April 8-11 in Austin, Texas, and St. Louis reflects an unexpected approach to the tradition of wearing white at home and features a bespoke drip painting technique model.

Highlighting the energy of the USWNT and the diversity of players and personalities, yet always united, the action paint method pattern features distinctive placement, making each jersey unique. The shirt also features distinctive gold branding as a nod to the team who are four-time World Cup champions and will be paired with blue shorts and white socks.

Kit colors:

Top: White, Loyal Blue, Hyper Royal, Metallic Gold Shorts: Loyal Blue Sock: White

PHOTOS: USWNT HOME KIT

Outdoor kit

The away uniform, which will be worn by both the USWNT and USMNT, features a custom stars and stripes print on the sleeve cuffs, a diagonal stripe with intersecting stars, and a neckline that also features stripes. red blades, shaped to look like the tips of stars. Both are subtle, patriotic nods to hidden forms inspired by the art of Abstract Expressionism. The away shirt will be paired with blue shorts and socks.

Kit colors:

Top: Loyal Blue, Hyper Royal, Speed ​​Red and White piping Shorts: Loyal Blue, Hyper Royal, Speed ​​Red and White piping Socks: Loyal Blue, Hyper Royal, Speed ​​Red and White piping

PHOTOS: USWNT AWAY SET

Guardians

The goalkeeper kit features a shared print inspired by the 2023 tournament host nations Australia and New Zealand, and each of Nikes 13 federations had the option to choose from different colours. USWNT and USMNT goaltenders will be outfitted in Opti Yellow, Taxi, Stadium Green or Blue Chill.

INNOVATION

Backed by its largest-ever investment in women-specific innovation, cutting-edge designs feature significant improvements in material, fit and durability.

The 2023 Women’s National Team Collection debuts Nike’s latest material innovation, tailored explicitly to its unique needs. With women’s specific dynamic movements in mind, Nike designed the all-new Pixel-by-Pixel Kits to provide precise mobility, reinforcement and ventilation, all with the goal of helping athletes stay cool, comfortable and move more easily.

Using creation methods that weren’t available for the 2019 tournament, designers were able to swap mesh and rib textures based on needed performance characteristics like stretch or compression. As teams navigated restrictions during the pandemic, 3D tools allowed Nike designers to test, analyze and refine their ideas in motion on a female football avatar. This led to better design faster, allowing designers to obsess over every detail and federation partners to get involved earlier in the process.

Material:

The new kits feature Nike DRI-FIT ADV technology, Nike’s latest advanced performance innovation designed for the body in motion. When creating the material for the new kits, Nike designers prioritized mobility, breathability and of course durability. Nike designers leveraged the latest advanced body-mapping technology, 4D data and state-of-the-art digital design tools to tune the material pixel by pixel, delivering reinforcement, mobility, breathability and ventilation right there where it is most needed. The material in the new jerseys and shorts for our female footballers wicks sweat away from the skin for faster evaporation, helping athletes stay cool, dry, comfortable and focused. Three color expressions: cross-dye, tonal and solid cross-dye.

Fit:

New side panel, providing improved stretch, breathability and movement through the core. Two neckline options, based on her preference for neck and shoulder stretch and movement. SUSTAINABILITY

The future of the game is of critical importance to these athletes, making the durability of the equipment they wear essential. Nike designers have factored sustainability into every aspect of these new kits. Throughout development, Nike designers focused on reducing waste at every stage through reduce, reuse and recycle.

Made from 100% recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles, the kits use less material, nearly doubling the effectiveness of the Fabric Marker compared to 2019. To use less fabric, Nike designers increased the marker efficiency (or tissue yield) at 85% (instead of 40-50). % at the 2019 World Cup). This has been achieved in the wider mesh side panels on the jersey and shorts as well as the sleeve panels.

Additionally, the USWNT crests, Swoosh and uniform trim are made from 100% Nike Grind for the first time in a Nike kit on this stage. Nike Grind is a collection of recycled materials developed by Nike that consists of pre-consumer manufacturing scraps, post-consumer recycled shoes from the Reuse-A-Shoe program and unsellable shoes.

The United States Men’s National Team will also begin wearing the new 2023 away kit while retaining their current home kit for the remainder of the year.

