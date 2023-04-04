Philippines and United States Announce Location of Four New EDCA Sites > US Department of Defense > Release





The United States stands firmly behind the Philippines as we announced plans today to expand the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to include four new sites: Camilo Osias Naval Base in Santa Ana, Cagayan ; Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela; Balabac Island in Palawan; and Lal-lo Airport in Cagayan.

The designation of these locations follows a February 2023 announcement in which the United States and the Philippines committed to designate four new EDCA sites in strategic areas of the Philippines.

In addition to the five existing sites, these new locations will enhance the interoperability of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces and allow us to respond together more seamlessly to address a range of common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including natural disasters and humanitarians. The Department of Defense will work closely with the Philippine Department of National Defense and Armed Forces to rapidly pursue modernization projects at these sites.

The Department intends to increase funding in addition to the $82 million we have already allocated for infrastructure investments at existing EDCA sites. In addition to supporting Alliance commitments, these investments will also boost economic growth and employment opportunities in their respective provinces.

The United States is committed to ensuring that its activities around EDCA sites meet the needs and priorities of local communities, and we will continue to consult closely with the Philippines on new opportunities that serve our common interests.

The United States and the Philippines have stood side by side as friends and allies for more than seven decades, steadfast in our treaty commitments and our shared vision of a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous region. The progress we are making to expand EDCA and modernize the alliance will ensure that this vision continues into the future.

