China steps up tech battle with review of US chipmaker Micron





China has launched a review of U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology on national security grounds, as Beijing retaliates against Washington’s growing restrictions on Chinese access to semiconductor technology.

In a statement late Friday, the Cyberspace Administration of China said it would review imports of Microns products to maintain national security, ensure the security of its information infrastructure and prevent risks caused by product issues.

Micron Technology, a Nasdaq-listed company, is America’s largest manufacturer of memory chips. Its shares fell 4% in the United States after the announcement.

The semiconductor industry is at the heart of the economic decoupling between the two world superpowers. In October last year, Washington introduced sweeping chip export controls in a bid to slow China’s progress in artificial intelligence and supercomputers. Since then, the Netherlands and Japan have joined the United States in imposing more restrictions.

The CAC announcement late on Friday marks a retaliatory move from Beijing and adds to the challenges faced by businesses stuck between the two countries.

The Biden administration has stepped up economic pressure on China, with a special committee in Washington adding to bipartisan scrutiny of US companies operating on the continent. In response, Chinese companies are exploring how to diversify their supply chains.

In September last year, Micron announced that it would receive approximately $320 million in Japanese government grants to expand cooperation with the United States.

Although China is adopting a more dovish tone toward business as it reopens after years of isolation during the pandemic, there are signs there could be more retaliation in response to Washington’s restrictions.

Last week, top U.S. business leaders, including Apple chief Tim Cook, largely kept a low profile at the China Development Forum, an annual opportunity for them to meet top officials in Beijing.

The Netherlands and Japan reached an agreement with the United States on semiconductor exports in January, with the latter unveiling restrictions on 23 types of equipment on Friday. The deal is designed to cut off China’s access to advanced chips that could be used in sophisticated weapons and machinery.

Tan Jian, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands, warned last month of the consequences if the country goes ahead with export restrictions.

In its quarterly report published in March, Micron said that the Chinese government could prevent us from participating in the Chinese market or prevent us from competing effectively with Chinese companies.

He also warned of the risk of losing access to rare earth materials that are mainly produced in China.

The limited supply of rare earth elements, minerals and metals may restrict our ability to manufacture some of our products and make it difficult or impossible to compete with other semiconductor memory manufacturers able to obtain sufficient quantities of these materials from China, the company said. .

Micron said in a statement that it is communicating with the Chinese regulator and cooperating fully: Micron is committed to conducting all of its activities with uncompromising integrity, and we stand behind the safety of our products and our commitments to our customers.

