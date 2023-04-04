Why the United States Leads the World in Extreme Weather Disasters





The United States is Earth’s punching bag in bad weather.

Blame geography for hitting the United States with stronger, costlier, more varied and more frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, multiple experts have said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, protruding peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally churn up the worst weather conditions.

This is only part of it. Nature has abused the United States, but people have made it worse because of what, where and how we build, several experts told The Associated Press.

Then add climate change and buckle up. More extreme events are expected, said Rick Spinrad, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Tornadoes.Hurricanes.Flash floods.Droughts.Wildfires.Blizzards. Ice storms. Noreasters. Lake effect snow. Heat waves. Severe thunderstorms. Hail. Lightning. Atmospheric rivers. Derechos. Sandstorm. Monsoons. Bomb cyclones. And the dreaded polar vortex.

It starts with where we are on the globe, said North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello. It’s really a little… unlucky.

According to Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards Vulnerability and Resilience Institute at the University of South Carolina.

The United States is by far the king of tornadoes and other violent storms.

It really starts with two things. The first is the Gulf of Mexico. And number two is high ground to the west, said Victor Gensini, professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University.

Watch Friday’s deadly weather and look out for next week to see it in action: dry westerly air rises over the Rocky Mountains and crashes into warm, humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, and everything is united along a stormy jet. flow.

In the west, it is the rhythm of atmospheric rivers. In the Atlantic, it’s Easter in the winter, hurricanes in the summer, and sometimes a weird combination of the two, like Super Hurricane Sandy.

It’s a reality that no matter where you are in the country, where you live, you’ve probably experienced a high-impact weather event, Spinrad said.

The deadly December 2021 tornadoes that hit Kentucky illustrated the uniqueness of the United States.

They hit areas with high immigrant populations. People who fled Central and South America, Bosnia and Africa were all victims. A huge problem was that tornadoes didn’t really happen in these people’s former homes, so they didn’t know what to watch out for or what to do, or even knew they had to worry about tornadoes, Joseph Trujillo Falcon said, a NOAA. sociologist who investigated the consequences.

With colder air in the Arctic and warmer air in the tropics, the area between the mid-latitudes, where the United States is located, gets the most interesting weather due to how the air acts in conflicting temperatures and from this north-south temperature gradient. drove the jet stream, said Walker Ashley, a professor of meteorology in northern Illinois.

Then add mountain ranges that run north to south, jutting into the winds from west to east, and below that the entire Gulf of Mexico.

The gulf injects warm, moist air beneath the often cooler, drier air kicked up by the mountains, and that really doesn’t happen anywhere else in the world, Gensini said.

If the United States as a whole is bad, the South is the worst, said Marshall Shepherd, professor of meteorology at the University of Georgia and former president of the American Meteorological Society.

We have drawn the short straw (in the South) that we can experience literally all types of extreme weather events, Shepherd said. Including blizzards. Including forest fires, tornadoes, floods, hurricanes. Each kind. … There’s no other place in the United States that can say that.

Florida, North Carolina and Louisiana also stand out in water and are therefore more likely to be hit by hurricanes, Shepherd and Dello said.

The South has more manufactured housing that’s vulnerable to all sorts of weather hazards, and storms are more likely to occur there at night, Ashley said. Nighttime storms are deadly because people can’t see them and are less likely to seek shelter, and they miss warnings while they sleep.

Extreme weather conditions triggered by the unique geography of the Americas create hazards. But it takes humans to turn those dangers into disasters, Ashley and Gensini said.

Just look at where cities are popping up in America and the rest of the world: near flooding water, except maybe Denver, said Cutter of South Carolina. More and more people are moving to areas, like the South, where there are more risks.

One of the ways you can make your communities more resilient is to not develop them in the most risk-prone way or in the most risk-prone part of the community, Cutter said. The insistence on barrier island building and development on barrier islands, especially on the east coast and the gulf coast, knowing that this sand is going to move and hurricanes are hitting with some frequency…seems be a colossal waste of money.

Building standards tend to be at a bare minimum and less likely to survive storms, Ashley said.

Our infrastructure is collapsing and is far from climate resilient at all, Shepherd said.

Poverty makes it difficult to prepare for and rebound from disasters, especially in the South, Shepherd said. This vulnerability is an even bigger problem in other places around the world.

Security can be bought,” Ashley said. Those who are well off and have resources can buy security and will be the most resilient in the event of a disaster. … Unfortunately, it’s not all of us.

It’s sad that we have to experience these crushing losses, said Kim Cobb, professor of environment and society at Brown University. We were aggravating our hand by not understanding the landscape of vulnerability given the geographic hand we were dealt.

