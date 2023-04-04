South Korea, US and Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to strengthen coordination against rising North Korean missile threats, the navies said. South Korean army.

The two-day drills come as North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of nuclear warhead on the battlefield sparked fears the country could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

The maritime exercises in international waters off Jeju Island in southern South Korea involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and naval destroyers from South Korea, the United States and from Japan, the South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The training was organized to improve the three countries’ abilities to respond to undersea security threats posed by North Korea’s advancing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other assets, the statement said. South Korean defense officials said the three countries should detect and track South Korean and American unmanned underwater vehicles posing as enemy submarines and other assets.

Missiles launched from submarines by North Korea pose serious threats to the security of the United States and its allies, as it is more difficult to spot such launches in advance. In recent years, the North has tested sophisticated underwater-launched ballistic missiles and pushed to build larger submarines, including a nuclear-powered one.

Last month, North Korea carried out a series of missile tests in response to previous bilateral South Korea-US military exercises. Weapons tested included a nuclear-capable underwater drone and a submarine-launched cruise missile, suggesting North Korea is trying to diversify its underwater weapons systems.

Photographs in North Korea’s state media last week showed leader Kim Jong Un standing near a dozen red-tipped warheads called Hwasan (volcano)-31 with different serial numbers. A poster on a nearby wall listed eight types of short-range weapons that could carry the Hwasan-31 warhead. Previous test flights of these weapons show they are capable of hitting key targets in South Korea, including US military bases there.

Some observers say the unveiling of the warheads could be a prelude to a nuclear test, as North Korea’s last two tests in 2016 and 2017 followed revelations of other warheads. If it does carry out a nuclear test, it would be its seventh explosion overall and the first since September 2017.

At the warhead-related event last week, Kim also ordered officials to increase production of bomb fuel to meet his stated goal of expanding his country’s nuclear arsenal exponentially. On Saturday, 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, said recent commercial satellite images of the main North Yongbyon nuclear complex indicate a high level of activity, such as the continued operation of its nuclear reactor. 5 megawatts and new construction around uranium. enrichment plant area.

Foreign experts question whether North Korea has functioning nuclear missiles. But South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup recently told lawmakers that the North’s technology to build miniaturized warheads to mount on advanced short-range missiles would have made significant progress.

North Korea may conduct new missile tests to protest South Korea-US-Japan drills, as it sees such training as a security threat. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called recent drills between South Korea and the United States a reckless military provocation that ignored North Korea’s patience and warning.

In remarks contained in the Defense Ministry statement, Rear Admiral Kim Inho, the head of the South Korean forces involved in the trilateral exercises, said Well was responding decisively and neutralizing any type of provocation on the part of North Korea.

In addition to anti-submarine drills, the three countries will practice humanitarian search and rescue operations, including rescuing people in the water and treating emergency patients. It would be the first such training in the three countries in seven years, according to the Ministry of Defense statement.

