US dollar under pressure, Chinese yuan replaces USD as most traded currency in Russia

The US dollar index fell to its weakest level since early February on Tuesday. 1.1000 lines up as the next bullish target for EUR/USD. Bloomberg reported that the Chinese yuan replaced the US dollar as the most traded foreign currency in Russia.

The US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure in the second half of Tuesday’s trading following the release of disappointing macro data. Market prices suggest the likelihood of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) raising its key rate fell below 50% on Tuesday. Although major Wall Street indices traded mixed after the opening bell, the currency struggled to attract investors.

Daily digest market movers: US dollar under continued downside pressure The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of February fell to 9.9 million from 10.5 million in January. The US Census Bureau announced that factory orders fell 0.7% on a monthly basis in February, while the market expected a decline of 0.5%. The US dollar index hit its lowest level since early February below 102.00 after weak US data. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the Chinese yuan overtook the US dollar as the most traded currency, by monthly trading volume, for the first time in Russia in February. According to the outlet, the gap continued to widen in March. Last week, Brazil and China reached an agreement to stop using the US dollar as an intermediary in commercial transactions. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia announced that several OPEC+ producers will participate in voluntary production cuts from May to the end of the year. The group’s total production will be reduced by more than 1.5 million barrels per day during this period. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) started the week with a wide bullish spread and touched its highest level since late January above $82. After a consolidation phase, WTI is holding comfortably above $80. St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard said Monday that OPEC’s unexpected decision to cut output could make it harder for the Fed to bring inflation back to the 2% target. . The ISM business report showed on Monday that the manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 in March from 47.7 in February, indicating an accelerated pace of contraction in economic activity in the manufacturing sector. The price paid index of the PMI survey, the component of inflation, fell to 49.2 from 51.3. This reading suggests that input inflation in the sector eased in March. Fueled by the good performance of energy stocks, the S&P 500 closed in positive territory on Monday. Later in the week, the ISM Services PMI survey, ADP private sector employment data and the March employment report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics could influence the valuation of the US Dollar. Technical analysis: the US dollar should weaken further against the euro

Despite the modest decline observed at the beginning of the week, the EUR/USD managed to regain a bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart crossed above 60 and the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) made a bullish cross with the 50-day SMA. Both of these technical developments suggest that the pair’s bullish bias remains intact and that there is more room on the upside before it becomes technically overbought.

EUR/USD is trading above 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) and it could target 1.1000 (end point of last uptrend, psychological level) and 1.1035 (multiple highs). established in early February) as long as this support holds.

On the downside, 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) lines up as the first major support level ahead of the 1.0730/1.0750 (20-day MMS, 50-day MA) and 1.0660 (100-day MMS) area ).

What is the correlation between the US dollar and US stock markets?

Stock markets in the United States are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve enters a tightening cycle to fight rising inflation. Higher interest rates will increase the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In this scenario, investors will likely refrain from taking high-risk, high-reward positions. Due to risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to rise while the broader S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.

In times of monetary easing via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to accelerate economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets expected to generate higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it should outperform other major equity indices during such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is expected to turn bearish due to rising money supply and weakening demand for safe havens.

