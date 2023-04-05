JPMorgan’s Dimon says US banking turmoil not over and seeing long repercussions





NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. banking crisis continues and its impact will be felt for years to come, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday.

“The current crisis is not yet over, and even when it is behind us, it will have repercussions for years to come,” Dimon wrote in a 43-page annual post covering a range of topics from JPMorgan to geopolitics and regulation. .

Storm clouds are still threatening the economy as they did a year ago, said Dimon, chief executive of the largest U.S. lender. And the banking system is under pressure again after UBS failed to bail out Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse last month.

“Market downside risks have increased,” Dimon wrote. “And while this is nothing like 2008, it is unclear when this current crisis will end. conservatives.”

Even so, it’s unclear whether the disruptions will slow consumer spending that’s fueling the U.S. economy, Dimon wrote.

The risks that led to the current crisis were “hiding in plain sight,” Dimon wrote, citing interest rate exposure and the level of uninsured deposits at Silicon Valley Bank.

But he played down similarities to the global financial crisis. While the 2008 crash hit major banks, mortgage lenders and insurers with global interconnections, “this current banking crisis involves far fewer financial players and fewer problems to solve,” Dimon said.

After taking the helm of JPMorgan in 2006, Dimon presided over the crisis-era acquisitions of struggling investment bank Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, the savings and lending firm whose failure was the most significant of the history of the United States.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Miami, Florida, U.S. February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

As the current crisis unfolded, Dimon again played a pivotal role, helping to arrange a $30 billion lifeline for First Republic Bank (FRC.N) from 11 major lenders.

JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup (CN) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) committed $5 billion each, followed by Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N ), with $2.5 billion each.

Any new regulations in response to the latest turmoil should be “thoughtful,” including clearer rules for dealing with failing banks, Dimon wrote. “The erratic capital requirements of stress tests and the constant uncertainty around future regulations are hurting the banking system without making it safer.”

JPMorgan shares have fallen nearly 3% this year since the stock’s previous close, in contrast to a 13% decline in the S&P Index (.SPXBK) of broader banking stocks.

The bank’s shares fell 2% to $127.55 shortly after noon.

The company, along with other credit giants Bank of America and Citigroup, was inundated with deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in March, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Dimon has also targeted non-bank financial companies, which have become increasingly competitive with banks in providing mortgages, credit cards and market-making services.

“Would non-bank credit institutions be able to provide credit when their customers need it most?” He asked. “I personally doubt many of them can.”

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lananh Nguyen, Leslie Adler, Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang

