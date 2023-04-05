US announces $2.6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine





WASHINGTON The United States plans to send additional interceptors and air defense munitions to Ukraine as part of a $2.6 billion aid package, some of which will be used to help Kiev prepare for a spring offensive against Russian troops.

The package announced on Tuesday includes $500 million in ammunition and equipment from US military stockpiles, and $2.1 billion that the United States will use to purchase ammunition, radar and other weapons to send to Ukraine in the future.

Only Russia could end its war today, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a statement. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The $2.1 billion, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, a funding program run by the Defense Ministry, will be used to purchase missiles for NASAMS air defense systems. The money will also be used to purchase anti-aircraft munitions, mobile laser-guided rocket systems, tanker trucks and other equipment, according to the Pentagon.

The air defense systems in particular stand out as Russia continues to launch long-range missile barrages on Ukraine. They include two new anti-drone weapon systems: nine trucks each equipped with a 30 mm cannon and 10 mobile rocket launchers.

In a briefing to Pentagon reporters, a senior defense official said the mobile launchers would fire a laser-guided rocket that was previously supplied to Ukraine.

This ammunition, called the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, is a new adaptation of an aerial rocket that American fighter planes and helicopters have used in combat since the Korean War. Measuring 2.75 inches in diameter and about four feet long, it uses a solid-fuel rocket motor that can be mounted on a variety of warheads for different missions.

The system is a kit inserted between the warhead and the rocket motor, transforming an unguided weapon into a precision-guided weapon that can be fired with precision in smaller numbers to destroy a target. First used by American aircraft after the 9/11 wars, they were given to Ukraine earlier in the war to attack ground targets. It is unknown if they have ever been used to shoot down drones.

The armed trucks would be effective in bringing down drones like Iranian Shaheds that Russian forces have rained down on Ukraine, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the aid package.

Meanwhile, a fierce battle still rages in the town of Bakhmut, which is at the heart of a Russian campaign to seize the entire Donbass region in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops were expected to have taken the city months ago, but the battle has been long, costly and so far indecisive.

The front lines are relatively static at the moment, the official said, with the two sides exchanging significant amounts of artillery fire. The United States is focused on supporting Ukraine to change this dynamic, the official added.

