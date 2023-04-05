Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri: US strike kills senior ISIS operative in Syria, says CENTCOM





CN—

A US strike in Syria has killed a senior Islamic State operative who was planning attacks in Europe, US Central Command said in a statement.

The strike, carried out on Monday, was a unilateral US operation that killed Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri, CENTCOM said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Al-Jabouri was a senior ISIS operative who was responsible for planning ISIS attacks in Europe and developed ISIS’s leadership structure, CENTCOM said.

No civilians were killed or injured in the strike, according to CENTCOM.

ISIS continues to pose a threat to the region and beyond, CENTCOM Commander General Erik Kurilla said in the statement. Although degraded, the group remains capable of carrying out operations in the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.

Al-Jabouris’ death will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plan external attacks, the statement said.

The United States said it was engaged in the campaign to defeat ISIS and said its operations alongside partner forces in Iraq and Syria were continuing.

The development comes just over a month after the US military and Syrian Democratic Forces carried out a helicopter raid in Syria that killed another senior Islamic State operative, Hamza al-Homsi.

Four U.S. soldiers, along with a working dog, were injured in the raid in an explosion, CENTCOM said. Officials told CNN that US forces were close to al-Homsi when the explosion occurred, killing al-Homsi and injuring US service members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/04/world/us-strike-isis-leader-syria-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related