US to provide Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States will send about $500 million worth of munitions and equipment to Ukraine and spend more than $2 billion to buy a range of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future. for this country, the White House announced on Tuesday, as Ukrainian troops prepare. for a spring offensive against Russian forces.

Much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so that it can be quickly in the war zone, including HIMARS supplied by the United States, air defense interceptors and artillery shells that Ukraine uses to defend themselves, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. HIMARS are multiple rocket launchers.

The package, like many of the previous ones, pushes more 155mm artillery rounds as Ukraine burns through that stockpile in response to Russia’s ground invasion.

Immediate assistance includes anti-armour systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles and maintenance support, the Pentagon said in a statement.

We very much appreciate all that the United States has done specifically over the past month to help our military prepare for the counteroffensive, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, speaking at the headquarters of the NATO in Brussels ahead of a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Biden administration has delivered on its commitment to provide Ukraine with much of what we need and to set an example for other allies.

The longer-term assistance of $2.1 billion, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will purchase missiles for the National Advanced Ground-Based Missile System -air, or NASAMS, as well as radars, additional satellite terminals and counter-drones. rocket systems and gun trucks.

WATCH: House hearing examines US aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The new weapons and money arrive as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with long-range missiles and the hotly contested battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut drags on. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that unless his country wins this fight, Russia could start to gain international support for a deal that could force Ukraine to compromise. unacceptable.

Zelenskyy said that if Moscow forces took Bakhmut, Russian President Vladimir Putin would sell that victory to the West, to his company, to China, to Iran.

The latest US package, with its mix of short-term and long-term aid, involves a wide variety of munitions from Pentagon stockpiles, 23 million rounds of small arms and 200,000 grenades, as well as cash for more high-tech weapons, such as anti-drone rocket systems, air surveillance radars and satellite communication terminals and services.

This brings the total amount of U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to more than $35.1 billion since the invasion of Russia in February 2022. Defense leaders testifying on Capitol Hill last week said that the United States was ready to support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg echoed that sentiment, saying the alliance’s foreign ministers meeting in Brussels were discussing how to step up support for Ukraine’s armed forces. Our support is long-term,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

The White House said last week it had new evidence that Russia was once again turning to North Korea for weapons as it also prepared for a spring offensive. Russia would provide Pyongyang with food and other necessary goods in return.

US officials are also concerned that the President of Belarus has warned that Russian strategic nuclear weapons could be deployed in his country, as well as part of Moscow’s tactical nuclear arsenal.

Putin has said he plans to plant tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus. These weapons are relatively short range and low yield. Strategic nuclear weapons, such as warheads carried by missiles, would pose a greater threat.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, while raising the possibility of nuclear weapons, also called for a ceasefire in Ukraine. He said a truce must have no preconditions and all movement of troops and arms must be halted.

Russia, however, rejected a halt to the fighting, saying Ukraine had refused to start talks under pressure from its Western allies.

Lee reported from Brussels. Associated Press writer Tara Copp contributed to this story from Washington.

