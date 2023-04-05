Oil producers will reduce production. What does this mean for the US-Saudi relationship? : NPR





NPR’s Steve Inskeep talks to Ellen R. Wald of the Atlantic Council about cutting production by more than a million barrels a day. She wrote the book: Saudi Inc.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

It is reasonable to expect gasoline prices to rise soon. OPEC+, a group of oil-producing nations and their allies, voted to cut production last weekend. The laws of supply and demand apply here. If you reduce the supply, you can drive up the prices depending on what else is going on. It’s an old, old, old, old story. The Saudi-led oil cartel is altering production in one way or another. And if Americans don’t like it, they complain. Last fall, President Biden warned the Saudis of the consequences of cutting production. Ellen R. Wald argues that we think a bit wrong about this old story. She’s at the Atlantic Council, which is a think tank. And she wrote the book “Saudi, Inc.” Welcome to the program.

ELLEN R WALD: Thank you for inviting me.

INSKEEP: What are we missing when we think of history this way?

WALD: Well, we seem to be very stuck in the vision of the 1970s, 1980s, even 1990s, where America is a huge importer of oil. We are a big consumer of oil. And we depend on Saudi Arabia and also on OPEC to modulate oil prices. And that’s really not the case anymore. Yes, America is still the biggest consumer of oil in the world. But we are also the largest oil producer in the world today. And we have been for many years. And so we no longer import the same amount of oil. In fact, we are a net oil exporter. We export a lot of crude oil and petroleum products. We must therefore change the way we think about our role in the oil market. And I think we could use some of our positions better in order to have an impact on oil prices and not just sit back and let OPEC do all the oil manipulation.

INSKEEP: Well, what does that mean? Does this mean that if OPEC+ cuts production by 1.6 barrels of oil per day, the United States could increase production?

WALD: It’s definitely an option. In fact, we saw this happen often during the great shale oil boom several years ago. Right now the industry is really not in a position, given the capital it has access to, to suddenly increase production. But there are certainly things we could do, from a government perspective, about how we regulate the industry and how we treat the industry, which would certainly allow our oil production to grow. We could also do things on the demand side.

In fact, before OPEC made this decision to voluntarily cut production, the United States was talking about making very large purchases of oil to fill the SPR. And then they suddenly turned around and said, oh, we’re not really ready to do it now, even though we said we were. So we have the ability, both on the supply side and the demand side, to potentially influence prices. We just don’t. Instead, we just complain to Saudi Arabia and get mad at them. And that’s not really a productive way to look at it.

INSKEEP: I’m just going to define a term. You said SPR, the strategic petroleum reserve. And I guess the United States, if they buy oil to put in or take out, that can affect oil prices, of course. In the past, it seems to me that American presidents have been able to call the Saudis and say, listen; I need a little help here. I need you to keep production high. And it seems like they’ve been cooperative, not all the time, but at crucial times in the past in a way that seems really against their short-term interests, but better for the United States or better for the vision American in the world. Are the Saudis less willing to comply in this way these days?

WALD: I think they are. And I think part of that is because the United States is no longer Saudi Arabia’s biggest customer. Right now it’s China. Saudi Arabia exports a lot of oil to China. It has just signed new agreements with Chinese companies that will tie up at least 600,000 barrels per day of oil production in the coming years. So they are much more oriented towards China and what China is doing. And while they might be concerned about Chinese demand, that might give them a reason to cut production for a little while and be more concerned about what’s happening in China than what’s happening in the United States. .

INSKEEP: So are they an ally of China, or are they just looking after their own bottom line, their own interests?

WALD: I would say they are mostly concerned with their results. And right now, it’s not just the United States, it’s China. It also means maintaining a good producer-producer relationship with Russia. And the United States might not like that, but that’s the reality of the current situation.

INSKEEP: Well, I should just ask very briefly, is it good for Russia when production is cut like this?

WALD: Right now, that seems to be what Russia wants to do to drive up oil prices. So yes, Saudi Arabia and Russia are definitely cooperating in this.

INSKEEP: Ellen R. Wald, who wrote the book “Saudi, Inc.” It’s a pleasure. Thank you so much.

Wald: Thank you.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/04/1167880953/oil-producers-will-cut-production-whats-that-mean-for-the-u-s-saudi-relationship The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related