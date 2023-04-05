Treasury releases guidelines to boost investment in coal communities





WASHINGTON, DC Today, the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) released guidance that provides detailed information on the Inflation Reduction Act Bonus for Projects and Facilities clean energy companies located in communities that have been at the forefront of energy production. . Developers can receive a bonus of up to 10 percentage points on top of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and a 10% increase for the Production Tax Credit (PTC).

The Cut Inflation Act ensures that all Americans benefit from the growth of the clean energy economy by spurring investment and creating jobs in coal communities, said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yelen. Coal communities have the knowledge and resources to play a leading role in growing the clean energy economy, and additional public investment will jump-start the process.

The Energy Community Bonus for ITC and PTC is available to developers for locating projects in historical energy communities, including areas with closed coal mines or coal-fired power plants. A census tract or directly adjacent census tract where a coal mine closed after 1999, or where a coal-fired electric generating unit was decommissioned after 2009, is considered an energy community.

The bonus is also available for areas that have significant employment or local tax revenue from fossil fuels and above-average unemployment. To benefit from the bonus, a metropolitan statistical area or a non-metropolitan statistical area must have or have recently had at least 0.17% of direct employment, or at least 25% of local tax revenue linked to the extraction, transformation , transportation or storage of coal. , oil or natural gas, and an unemployment rate equal to or greater than the national average unemployment rate for the previous year.

The text of the Inflation Reduction Act specifies that brownfields, which are properties contaminated with hazardous materials or other pollutants, also qualify as energy communities.

The Treasury and the IRS have partnered with the Interagency Energy Communities Task Force to provide a searchable mapping tool that helps identify areas that may be eligible for the Energy Communities Bonus. The tool will be updated regularly as additional data becomes available.

Today’s announcement catalyzing investments in coal communities builds on guidance issued by the Treasury in February for the eligible Advanced Energy Project Credit under Section 48C of the Internal Revenue Code. Vote 48C sets aside at least $4 billion for manufacturing investments in coal communities. Applications for the first round of funding are expected to open by May 31, 2023.

