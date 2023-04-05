Beijing has promised to “retaliate” to Taiwanese leader Tsai’s visit to the United States. But this time he’s got more to lose





Hong Kong CNN —

A scheduled meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California this week has raised concerns about a repeat of the pressure campaign launched by China last year when the then-president Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

At that time, Beijing encircled the island democracy with unprecedented military drills firing multiple missiles into surrounding waters and sending dozens of warplanes across a sensitive median line dividing the Taiwan Strait.

He also cut contact with the United States on a number of issues ranging from military matters to tackling climate change, in retaliation for what he saw as a violation of his sovereignty.

This time, Beijing has already threatened to retaliate resolutely if a Tsai-McCarthy meeting takes place.

He also criticized Washington for allowing Tsai to stopover in the United States while en route to and from official visits to Central America, warning that it could lead to a serious confrontation between the two powers.

A defiant Tsai staked her own ground, pledging as she set off on her 10-day trip not to let outside pressure stop Taiwan from connecting to the world and like-minded democracies.

But the optics of the meeting, which takes place in California and not Taiwan, and its timing at a particularly thorny moment in China’s foreign relations and before a presidential election in Taiwan that could set the tone for its relations with Beijing could see Beijing tread more carefully this time, or at least not get any worse, analysts say.

This puts pressure on China not to overreact because any overreaction will only alienate it further from the world, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Beijing won’t be watching Tsais’ movements closely as he calibrates his response and decides how much military power to relent when meeting a US lawmaker on US soil.

The opacity of the Chinese system and the potential for competing interests within its vast bureaucracy also make it difficult to accurately predict its response.

Whenever Taiwan does something China doesn’t like, the Chinese respond with their own military coercion, Sun said. But in the current situation, they must consider the consequences of overreacting, she added.

The expected meeting, which the McCarthys office announced earlier this week would take place on Wednesday, also comes at a precarious time in US-China relations.

Washington and Beijing are struggling to stabilize their communication amid growing tensions over issues ranging from an alleged downed Chinese surveillance balloon to semiconductor supply chains, raising the risk of potential damage to this relationship. if Beijing goes on a rampage like it did when Tsai met Pelosi.

Taiwan is still feeling the fallout from that response last August, with Chinese military forces now making regular incursions on what was previously an informal but widely respected checkpoint between Beijing and Taipei in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency also reported on Monday that Tsai would meet with McCarthy, citing Tsais’ presidential office.

But a meeting between Tsai and the Republican majority leader in the US House of Representatives, who sits second to the presidency, would mark another symbolic moment for Taiwan and the United States, which have only unofficial ties.

For Tsai, entering the final year of his two-term presidency, this is clearly a landmark event, according to Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Taiwan Studies Program at the Australian National University. She has this image of a Taiwanese president who has taken US-Taiwanese relations to new heights and who has been able to give Taiwan almost unprecedented international visibility, he said.

This increased visibility and enhanced cooperation with the United States has followed growing Chinese pressure on the island, which lies less than 110 miles (177 kilometers) from the mainland coast.

The Chinese Communist Party claims the island’s self-governing democracy as its own although it has never controlled it, and has vowed to take the island, by force if necessary.

The party has undertaken a radical expansion of its military capabilities over the past decade under the leadership of Xi Jinping and has stepped up its pervasive economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Taiwan.

This has raised concerns among some in Washington that Beijing is preparing for an invasion, though official Chinese language still suggests that this scenario is not its preferred option to achieve the claimed goal of reunification.

It’s those pressures and how to support Taiwan against Beijing’s unilateral actions that will likely be on the table when Tsai, McCarthy and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers meet on Wednesday.

Congress has been a pillar in increasing US support for Taiwan in recent years. Legislators regularly visit the island and drive bipartisan legislation building support and cooperation.

While the United States shifted diplomatic ties to Beijing decades ago, it maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is bound by law to provide the democratic island with the means to defend itself.

Under Washington’s longstanding One China policy, the United States recognizes China’s position that Taiwan is part of China, but has never officially recognized Beijing’s claim to the island. of 23 million inhabitants.

Although McCarthy has no decades-old Pelosis advocacy record on China, the California Republican is now a leading voice for greater scrutiny of Beijing, and meeting Tsai could help him restore that image. .

Last month, McCarthy told reporters that meeting Tsai in the United States would have no bearing on his possible trip to Taiwan in the future, which he had previously said he wanted to do.

A meeting in California, on American soil, is widely seen as less likely to provoke Beijing than a visit by McCarthy to Taiwan.

Pelosis’s trip, the first by a lawmaker of that rank to the island in 25 years, generated a paroxysm of nationalist and anti-American rhetoric in mainland China.

This time, so far, the inner conversation in China’s heavily controlled media sphere has been greatly reduced.

But the stakes remain high, including for Beijing itself over how it responds, analysts say.

As Taiwan gears up for a presidential election in January, a fierce response could alienate voters from Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), widely seen as friendlier to Beijing.

It could also clash with another high-profile trip underway: a tour of mainland China by former Taiwan president and senior KMT member Ma Ying-jeou, the first visit by a current or former Taiwan leader since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Mas’s tour is a once-in-a-half-century opportunity to send a message of reconciliation between the two sides, which Beijing shouldn’t want to miss, said Sung, the political scientist.

China is also acutely aware that its actions toward Taiwan are in a significantly brighter global spotlight following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a close diplomatic partner of Xi. Putin’s rhetoric on Ukraine echoes the way Xi talks about Taiwan.

Beijing has recently sought to position itself as an agent of peace in this conflict, especially as it aims to mend frayed ties with Europe.

This week, while Tsai is expected to meet with McCarthy, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit China, an important opportunity Xi may not want to eclipse with military posturing.

An aggressive response also risks fueling confrontation with the United States, not yet six months after Xi and US President Joe Biden called for improved communication during a face-to-face meeting in Bali.

(A less overtly aggressive response) would imply that Beijing does not wish to escalate tension with the United States to a level that could spiral out of control, said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute in London.

A reset of US-China relations is not on the agenda, but an easing of tensions is not beyond the realm of possibility.

