US drone strike in Syria kills Islamic State leader who was plotting attacks in Europe, US military says





BEIRUT — A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria has killed a senior Islamic State operative tasked with planning attacks in Europe, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The man killed in the attack on Monday was identified by a US military statement as Khalid Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri. The military statement added that his death “will temporarily disrupt the organization’s ability to plan external attacks.”

Monday’s strike was the latest by the US military to kill a senior member of the extremist group that once controlled large parts of Iraq and Syria, where it has declared a “caliphate”. From areas they once controlled, extremists have planned deadly attacks in Europe that have killed dozens of people. In recent years, these attacks have decreased because ISIS lost the last strip of land it controlled in March 2019.

Extremist sleeper cells continue to launch deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq.

Opposition activists in northwestern Syria said the slain man showed up in the area about 10 days ago, claiming to be a displaced person from the eastern province of Deir el-Zour, on the border with Iraq. Al-Jabouri is one of the largest tribes in Iraq which is also present in eastern and northern Syria, and the man could have said that he came from Deir el-Zour to hide his Iraqi identity , since the inhabitants of eastern Syria speak an Arabic dialect similar to that spoken in Iraq.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said on Monday that one person was killed in a drone strike near the rebel village of Kefteen. Observatory chief Rami Abdurrahman identified the dead as an Iraqi citizen who was hit by a missile while talking on his mobile phone outside the house he was renting.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said they evacuated the man from the scene of the attack and that he later succumbed to his injuries.

The strike was the latest in a string of attacks over the past few years targeting al-Qaeda-linked militants and senior Islamic State operatives in northwestern Syria.

Most of those killed by US strikes in the rebel-held Idlib province in recent years were members of al-Qaeda’s Horas al-Din branch, which in Arabic means “Guardians of the Religion”. . The group includes hardcore al-Qaeda members who broke with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful insurgent group in Idlib province.

In February, a drone strike killed two local militants initially identified as members of Horas al-Din. The Observatory later said that one of the two killed was a senior Islamic State operative.

ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in Idlib in October 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was also killed in a raid. a US raid in February 2022 in northwestern Syria.

In October, Syrian rebels killed the group’s leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, and he has since been replaced by Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

None of the al-Qurayshis are believed to be related. Al-Qurayshi is not their real name but comes from Quraish, the name of the tribe to which the prophet of Islam Muhammad belonged. ISIS claims its leaders are from this tribe and “al-Qurayshi” is part of the nom de guerre of an ISIS leader.

The fight against Daesh Plus Plus

