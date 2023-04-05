US chip controls threaten China’s tech ambitions





BEIJING (AP) Furious at U.S. efforts that have cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, Chinese leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to fight back without hurting their own ambitions in telecommunications, artificial intelligence and other industries.

President Xi Jinping’s government sees the chips that are used in everything from phones to kitchen appliances to fighter jets as crucial assets in its strategic rivalry with Washington and its drive to gain wealth and global influence. Microchips are at the center of a technological war, a Chinese scientist wrote in an official journal in February.

China has its own chip foundries, but they only supply low-end processors used in automobiles and household appliances. The US government, starting with then-President Donald Trump, is cutting off access to a growing range of tools to make chips for computer servers, AI and other advanced applications. Japan and the Netherlands have teamed up to limit access to technology they say could be used to make weapons.

Xi, in unusually pointed language, accused Washington in March of trying to stall China’s development with a campaign of containment and repression. He called on the public to dare to fight.

Despite this, Beijing has been slow to retaliate against US companies, perhaps to avoid disrupting Chinese industries that assemble most of the world’s smartphones, tablets and other consumer electronics. They import over $300 billion worth of foreign chips every year.

The ruling Communist Party is spending billions of dollars trying to speed up chip development and reduce the need for foreign technology.

China’s loudest complaint: It is being barred from buying a machine available only from a Dutch company, ASML, which uses ultraviolet light to etch circuits into silicon chips at a scale measured in nanometers or in billionths of a meter. Without it, Chinese efforts to make transistors faster and more efficient by packing them more tightly together on fingernail-sized slivers of silicon are stalled.

Manufacturing processor chips requires some 1,500 steps and technologies from US, European, Japanese and other suppliers.

China will not swallow it all. If damage occurs, we must take measures to protect ourselves, Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Tan Jian told Dutch newspaper Financieele Dagblad.

I’m not going to speculate what it might be, Tan said. It won’t be just harsh words.

The conflict has prompted warnings that the world could decouple or split into separate spheres with incompatible technology standards that mean computers, smartphones and other products in one region won’t work in others. This would increase costs and could slow down innovation.

The bifurcation of technology and economic systems is deepening, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore said at an economic forum in China last month. This will impose a huge economic cost.

US-China relations are at their lowest level in decades due to security disputes, Beijing’s treatment of Hong Kong and ethnic Muslim minorities, territorial disputes and China’s multi-billion dollar trade surpluses. China.

Chinese industries will hit a wall in 2025 or 2026 if they can’t get next-generation chips or the tools to make their own, said Handel Jones, a technology industry consultant.

China will start to lag significantly behind, said Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies.

Beijing could have leverage, though, as the biggest source of electric vehicle batteries, Jones said.

Chinese battery giant CATL supplies US and European automakers. Ford Motor Co. plans to use CATL technology in a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan.

China will retaliate, Jones said. What the public might see is that China is not giving the United States batteries for electric vehicles.

On Friday, Japan increased pressure on Beijing by joining Washington in imposing controls on exports of chipmaking equipment. The announcement did not mention China, but the commerce minister said Tokyo did not want its technology used for military purposes.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, has warned Japan that weaponizing science-technology and trade issues will harm others as well as oneself.

Hours later, the Chinese government announced an investigation into the largest US memory chip maker, Micron Technology Inc., a key supplier to Chinese factories. China’s Cyberspace Administration said it would look for national security threats in Microns’ technology and manufacturing, but gave no details.

China’s military also needs semiconductors for its development of stealth fighter jets, cruise missiles and other weapons.

Chinese alarm intensified after President Joe Biden extended Trump-imposed controls on chip-making technology in October. Biden also barred Americans from helping Chinese manufacturers in certain processes.

To support Chinese suppliers, the Xi government is stepping up support, which industry experts say already amounts to $30 billion a year in research grants and other subsidies.

China’s largest memory chip maker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp., or YMTC, received a 49 billion yuan ($7 billion) injection from two official funds this year, according to Tianyancha, a financial information provider.

One was the government’s main investment vehicle, the China National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, known as the Big Fund. It was founded in 2014 with 139 billion yuan ($21 billion) and has invested in hundreds of companies.

The Big Fund launched a second entity, known as Big Fund II, in 2019 with 200 billion yuan ($30 billion).

In January, chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor said Big Fund II would contribute 1.2 billion yuan ($175 million) for a planned 6.7 billion yuan ($975 million) wafer fab. dollars) in Wuxi, eastern China.

In March, the Cabinet promised tax breaks and other support for the industry. He gave no price tag. The government has also set up IC talent training bases in 23 universities and six in other schools.

Semiconductors are the main battleground in the current technology war between China and the United States, wrote Junwei Luo, a scientist at the official Institute of Semiconductors, in the February issue of the journal of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Luo called for semiconductor self-reliance and self-improvement.

The magnitude of the expenditure required is enormous. Global industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., or TSMC, is in the third year of a three-year, $100 billion plan to expand research and production.

According to industry researchers, developers such as Huawei Technologies Ltd. and VeriSilicon Holdings Co. can design logic chips for smartphones as powerful as those from Intel Corp., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea or Britains Arm Ltd. But they can’t be made without precision technology from TSMC and other foreign foundries.

In 2019, Trump crippled smartphone brand Huawei by preventing it from buying American chips or other technology. US officials say Huawei, China’s top global tech brand, could facilitate Chinese espionage, a charge the company denies. In 2020, the White House tightened controls, preventing TSMC and others from using American technology to produce chips for Huawei.

Washington threw up new hurdles for Chinese chip designers in August by imposing restrictions on software known as EDA, or Electronic Design Automation, as well as European, Asian and other governments to limit the spread dual-use technologies that could be used to make weapons.

In December, Biden added YMTC, the memory chip maker, and some other Chinese companies to a blacklist that restricts access to chips made anywhere using American tools or processes.

Chinese foundries can etch circuits as small as 28 nanometers apart. In contrast, TSMC and other global competitors can engrave circuits as distant as three nanometers, ten times the precision of Chinese industry. They are moving towards two nanometers.

To make the latest chips, you need EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) tools, a very complicated process recipe and not just a few billion dollars but tens and tens of billions of dollars, says Peter Hanbury, who follows industry for Bain & Co. .

They won’t be able to produce competitive chips for servers, PCs and smartphones, Hanbury said. You need to go to TSMC to do this.

China’s ruling party is trying to develop its own tool vendors, but researchers say it lags far behind a global network spread across dozens of countries.

Huawei said in a video on its website in December that it was working on EUV technology. But creating a machine comparable to ASML could cost $5 billion and take a decade of research, industry experts say. Huawei did not respond to a request for comment.

The day when China can provide its own EUV machine is a long way off, Hanbury said.

___

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing and AP writer Mike Corder in Amsterdam contributed.

