China warns US House speaker not to meet Taiwan president





McCarthy and Tsai will meet in Los Angeles on Wednesday

BEIJING/TAIPEI, April 4 (Reuters) – China warned Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday not to “repeat disastrous mistakes of the past” when meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. , saying it would not help regional peace and stability, but only unite the Chinese people against a common enemy.

Republican McCarthy, the third-highest-ranking US leader after the president and vice-president, will host a meeting in California with Tsai on Wednesday, during a sensitive stopover in the United States that has prompted threats of Chinese retaliation.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, held war games around the island last August after then-President Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, visited the capital, Taipei.

Tsai will be doing what is officially called a “transit” in Los Angeles on the way back to Taipei after a trip to Central America. The United States says such stops are common practice and there is no need for China to overreact.

But the Chinese consulate in Los Angeles said it was “wrong” to claim it as a transit, adding that Tsai was engaging in official exchanges to “put on a political show”.

Regardless of what capacity McCarthy is meeting with Tsai, the gesture would greatly hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, send a serious wrong signal to separatist forces in Taiwan and affect the political foundation of China-US relations, he said in a statement.

“It is not conducive to regional peace, security or stability, and is not in the common interests of the Chinese and American peoples,” the consulate added.

McCarthy ignores the lessons of his predecessor’s mistakes, he said, in a veiled reference to Pelosi’s visit to Taipei, and insists on playing the “Taiwan card”.

“It will undoubtedly repeat the disastrous mistakes of the past and further damage China-US relations. It will only strengthen the Chinese people’s strong will and determination to share a common enemy and uphold national unity.”

Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said China will closely monitor developments and resolutely and vigorously defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, without give details.

CHINESE MILITARY ACTIVITIES

Although Taiwan did not report any unusual Chinese movements ahead of the meeting, the Chinese military continued its activities around the island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced Tuesday morning that in the past 24 hours it had spotted nine Chinese military aircraft in its air defense identification zone, in an area between Taiwan’s southwest coast and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands atop the South China Sea.

In a statement on Tuesday, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said China had no right to complain because the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island.

China’s recent criticism of Tsai’s trip “has become increasingly absurd”, he added.

“Even if the authoritarian government continues its expansion and intensifies coercion, Taiwan will not back down,” the statement said.

In China, prominent commentator Hu Xijin wrote on his widely followed Twitter account “the Chinese mainland will definitely react and make Tsai Ing-wen’s regime lose much more than it can gain from this meeting.” .

Hu, who had expressed concern about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last year, also wrote “The US side is certainly not getting any real benefit either,” on his Weibo account, a platform -Twitter-like social media form in China.

Hu is the former editor of the state-backed Chinese tabloid, the Global Times, known for its strident nationalist stance.

Taiwan has lived under threat of Chinese attack since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war with Mao Zedong’s Communists.

Life in Taiwan continued as normal, with shops, restaurants and tourist sites in Taipei packed over a long holiday weekend that ends on Wednesday.

“They will definitely get angry and there will be action, but we’re actually used to it,” said social worker Sunny Lai, 42.

Reporting by Laurie Chen in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Additional reporting by Beijing editorial staff and Fabian Hamacher in Taipei; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Laurie Chen

Thomson Reuters

Laurie Chen is China correspondent in Reuters’ Beijing bureau, covering politics and general news. Before joining Reuters, she reported on China for six years at Agence France-Presse and the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong. She is fluent in Mandarin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/china-warns-us-house-speaker-not-meet-taiwan-president-2023-04-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related