FTSE 100 Live: Finally Turnaround, FTSE Grows Again, Gold Above $2000





1680709117FTSE closed at 7662

The FTSE 100 returned higher today to close at 7662.

The London Blue Chip index ended its sixth consecutive day of gains after falling sharply yesterday afternoon. However, stocks have returned to growth today as they continue to move away from the lows experienced by the banking crisis last month.

Pharmaceuticals leads the way with AstraZeneca and GSK taking the top spot.

1680706654Dignity interim CFO resigned

Dean Moore has stepped down as interim CFO of funeral business Dignity.

Moore will be replaced by Angela Eames, who was Dignity’s group finance manager.

Despite the provisional nomination, Moore held the role for over two years.

“We are delighted to have Angela as our interim director,” said John Castagno, Chairman. Yellow (SPC) Bidco Limited’s recommendation proposal for Dignity PLC is awaited.

We are also very appreciative of Dean’s wise advice in his interim role since January 1, 2021, and now intends to devote more time to his other non-executive roles and business interests.

1680705514 Urging stores and cafes to revitalize the night economy

LATER shop and cafe opening hours and 24-hour cultural centers can help boost the night economy in central London as it struggles to fully recover from the ravages of the pandemic, a new action plan recommends today.

The Heart of London Business Alliance, which represents traders around Piccadilly, Leicester Square and St Jamess, makes more than 70 proposals in a major report published this week between 6pm and 6am to boost the West End economy.

The value of the West End’s 14 billion annual sector, which employs 160,000 people, shows that it is still slightly behind 2019 levels.

Other ideas in the report include a trail of light art from Green Park to Piccadilly Circus, a major overhaul of the façade overlooking Leicester Square and turning St Martins Lane into a pedestrian-friendly street with limited vehicular access.

1680704103 On Wall Street, most stocks are down, but the biggest players fared better.

Shares of US companies fell this morning after service sector production showed slower than expected growth.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4088. However, the larger companies performed better, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.2% to 33458.

The S&P Global US Services PMI came in at 51.2 for the month, suggesting growth in the services sector, but the figure was well below expectations of 54.4.

1680698810US stocks set to fall slightly

According to futures markets, US stocks are set to open just below yesterday’s close.

Dow futures are down 46 points at 33531. S&P 500 futures fell 8 points to 4120 and NASDAQ futures fell 15 points to 4120.

The paint business, Sherwin-Williams, posted the largest pre-market drop, down nearly 8%.

1680698469 Vodafone stock soars on reports of 3.2 billion arms sales in Spain

Vodafone stock soared this afternoon on reports that the telecommunications giant had received an approach about a possible sale of its Spanish operations for $4 billion ($3.2 billion).

Bloomberg said Vodafone has been contacted by private equity firms and strategic suitors, who believe the London-listed giant will accept offers even if it is not currently in the process of selling.

Vodafone stock surged from 87.4p to 89.8p on the news.

1680697641ADP Research: US Employment Growth in March Below Expectations

According to the ADP Institute, the US added 145,000 jobs in March, well below analysts’ expectations.

US job growth has been consistently better than expected over the past year, defying expectations of a cooling down. But if official statistics released on Friday match ADP’s estimate, it suggests that the Fed’s latest rate hike is finally having an impact on the broader economy.

Nella Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said the March payroll data was one sign that the economy was slowing. Employers are backing away from a strong year of hiring after a three-month standstill, and wage increases are tapering off.

1680697016 City Comment: Fixed Mortgage Rates Extend Bad News About Inflation.

It used to be simple.

If interest rates go up, you can expect to pay a lot more on your mortgage the very next month.

It was a painful but effective anti-inflation tool that immediately sucked massive levels of demand out of the economy.

However, with more than 80% of mortgage loans being fixed-rate, and about half of them lasting for five years, the impact of rate hikes is negligible.

read more here

1680694963 Office installation costs increase by 9% across Europe, with London the most expensive.

Businesses looking for high-quality office renovations in the pursuit of more attractive workspaces in the post-pandemic will find London to be the most expensive place in Europe.

London tops our list of the most expensive places in Europe to do high-end all-in-fit-out projects that look at most of the interiors, including furniture and conference rooms, for example.

read more here

1680694040 Jeweler Vashi liquidator call

According to reports, jeweler Vashi, which has four stores in London, has gone bankrupt.

Sky News reported that the luxury jeweler had asked Teneo Restructuring to act as liquidator after homeowners Canary Wharf Group filed a liquidation order.

With stores in Covent Garden, Westfield and Citys Royal Exchange, and headquarters and manufacturing centers in Canary Wharf and West End, Vashi employs more than 250 people.

read more here

