Trump not first US president accused of silent paymentsExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump was arrested in New York on Tuesday for falsifying business records with "intent to commit another crime and aiding and concealing the commission thereof". The allegations stem from a scheme to silence an adult film star who said he was having an extramarital affair with Trump.

Former President Donald Trump is now the first president in US history to be charged with falsifying business records in connection with a cover-up of payments to an adult movie star he allegedly had an affair with extra marital.

Or, a silent money scheme.

It’s a concise shorthand for a practice that is sometimes legal: a person tries to persuade another using money or property to keep quiet about something unsavory.

Trump may be the most recent US president embroiled in the secret money scandal, but he’s not the first.

Regarding its origins, most scholars attribute the two-word phrase to Richard Steele, a politician, playwright, and journalist who often wrote about morality and how people should behave in a respectable society.

“I expect silent money to be regularly sent for every folly or vice committed throughout this city,” Steele wrote in a 1709 London article.

The term has been linked to American presidents for almost as long as the United States of America has been a country.

Thomas Jefferson

The country’s third president, Thomas Jefferson, wrote to his friend, James Monroe, that he had been involved in an alleged secret money scheme.

In the 1801 letter, Jefferson said he had given money “from time to time” to journalist James Thomson Callender, “a man of genius suffering from persecution”.

But Callender was now telling people that the gifts were in fact payments for writing articles defaming John Adams and George Washington as well as others exposing an extramarital affair involving Alexander Hamilton.

According to Jefferson, Callender told a messenger that he had received the money “not as charity but as due, in fact as secret money”.

This decision infuriated Jefferson, and he vowed never to send Callender any more money.

“Such a misinterpretation of my charities terminates them forever,” he wrote to Monroe.

About a year later, Callender wrote an article publicizing Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman from his estate, and the existence of their children.

Warren Smith

A batch of letters released by the Library of Congress revealed that the 29th President, Warren Harding, was involved in at least two silence agreements.

“To escape ruin in the eyes of those who trusted me in public life where I never betrayed, I will, if you demand it as the prize retires at the end of my term, and never come back to [Marion, Ohio] reside,” Harding wrote to Carrie Fulton Phillips, his longtime lover, in a 31-page letter dated February 2, 1920.

“I will avoid any elevation but will retreat completely into darkness.”

But, he added, if Fulton Phillips believed he could “be more useful by having public position and influence…I will pay you $5,000 a year in March of each year, as long as I am in the public service”.

He added: “I will, I have to respect your decision.”

Ultimately, he paid her that money to keep their affair quiet while he was president from 1921 to 1923. In today’s dollars, that would equate to nearly $260,000, according to the calculator at Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Harding also made regular payments to a woman named Nan Britton, with whom he had a child.

In a tell-all book titled The President’s Daughter, Britton wrote about her years-long relationship with Harding, which she says lasted until his death. She provided details of striking a deal with the politician for her sister and brother-in-law to adopt the child.

“I produced a small piece of paper on which my sister had written down the necessary monthly expenses,” Britton wrote. “He agreed to the amount, saying if such an arrangement would make me happier than an arrangement as he had suggested…he agreed.”

Richard Nixon

On March 21, 1973, Richard Nixon’s President No. 37 was recorded discussing silent payments related to the Watergate cover-up, though the question of whether the phrase was actually uttered on some of the recordings was central to several legal battles.

He and his lawyer, John Dean III, are heard talking about raising money to pay off the men who broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, Watergate Office Building.

The tapes ultimately led to Nixon’s resignation, making him the only president in United States history to leave office in such disgrace.

