Microsoft, Amazon Announce UK Watchdog Making Cloud Migration Difficult





Ofcom said Microsoft received evidence that it made it less attractive for customers to run Office productivity apps on cloud infrastructures other than Microsoft Azure.

Igor Golovniov | sofa photo | Lightrocket via Getty Images

Microsoft and Amazon were accused by UK regulators on Wednesday of unfairly restricting competition in the cloud services market. This is an important development that could ultimately lead to antitrust investigations of business practices.

British media watchdog Ofcom has published the initial results of a market study examining the large-scale cloud services market. Ofcom launched a review of the sector in September to examine whether companies providing public cloud infrastructure pose a barrier to competition.

“There is a provisional view that competition is being constrained by market features that make it more difficult for customers to switch and use multiple vendors (known as ‘multi-cloud’),” Ofcom said. These market features include:

Ofcom stated that so-called “hyperscalers” such as Microsoft and Amazon set egress rates “significantly higher” than most other providers. Technical restrictions on “interoperability” by major cloud companies prevent some services from working effectively with services from other providers. Commitment spending discounts structured in such a way as to encourage customers to use a single hyperscaler for all or most of their cloud needs.

The regulator has proposed referring the case for further investigation to the Competition and Markets Authority, the UK regulator charged with ensuring that markets can compete healthily.

A CMA spokesperson told CNBC via email: “We received the interim findings from Ofcom today regarding our cloud market research and are in the process of reviewing them.”

“We are prepared to conduct market research in this area should Ofcom decide that this is necessary after completing the consultation process.”

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, also known as “hyperscalers” because of their ability to deliver compute and storage at enterprise scale, are the biggest players in the massive cloud infrastructure market, estimated at $4.5 billion ($5.6 billion). According to Ofcom, $5 billion in 2021.

According to regulators, Microsoft and Amazon’s Amazon Web Services divisions hold between 60% and 70% of the market share, while Google holds between 5% and 10% of the total market share.

Ofcom is concerned about claims surrounding licensing terms set by cloud vendors, and specifically singled out Microsoft as an example of a company “using a strong position on software products to distort competition in cloud infrastructure”.

Regulators said they received evidence that Microsoft makes it difficult for Office productivity apps customers to run on cloud infrastructures other than Microsoft Azure.

In a statement, Microsoft said: “We look forward to continuing to work with Ofcom on our cloud services market research. We look forward to helping the UK cloud industry remain highly competitive and supporting the innovative potential of cloud technologies to accelerate growth globally. It is dedicated to the British economy.”

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson told CNBC: “These are interim results and AWS will continue to work with Ofcom before the final report is released.”

“At AWS, we design our cloud services so that customers have the freedom to build solutions that are right for them with the technology of their choice,” he added. “This has increased competition in various sectors of the UK economy by expanding access to innovative, highly secure and scalable IT services.”

Last month, Microsoft reportedly proposed further changes to its cloud computing practices to avoid EU antitrust scrutiny, according to Reuters. It comes after Microsoft announced a number of changes to its cloud terms and conditions last year to make it easier for customers to use competing cloud services.

The EU has been investigating competition issues surrounding the company’s cloud business, following complaints from France’s OVHcloud and other smaller cloud providers.

Francisco Mingorance, Director-General of Cloud Services Providers in Europe, said Ofcom’s findings on Microsoft’s licensing practices show that regulators “are waking up to how Microsoft continues to distort fair competition in the cloud” and that national and EU antitrust Authorities have recommended that it be made public. A formal investigation into the matter.

Ofcom’s interim findings represent a blow to two giants of the tech world: Amazon and Microsoft. These companies have come out of the Covid-19 pandemic well, fueling demand for more digital means to stay connected and conduct business while people are forced to move home.

More recently, however, it has faced challenges as pandemic restrictions have been lifted and higher interest rates have damaged the outlook for tech stocks. Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet all reported slowdowns in their respective cloud units in Q4 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/05/microsoft-amazon-make-it-harder-to-switch-cloud-uk-watchdog-says.html

