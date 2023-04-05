US Dollar Crashes After Weak Data; markets are betting that the Fed is nearing the end of the bullish cycle





Euro hits two-month highs against the dollar Sterling hits a 10-month high US job vacancies are at their lowest since May 2021 factory orders fall in February

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar fell to a two-month low on Tuesday as a fresh round of weak economic data bolstered investor bets that the Federal Reserve has nearly completed its tightening cycle as even other central banks are still visible. raise interest rates to overcome persistently high inflation.

The pound hit a new 10-month high against the dollar, while the euro hit its highest since February.

Data showing that US job openings in February fell to the lowest in nearly two years and the continued decline in factory orders undermined the dollar, with figures indicating that rate hikes could touch their end.

Job vacancies, a measure of labor demand, fell by 632,000 to 9.9 million in February, the lowest since May 2021, according to the monthly job vacancies survey and labor turnover, or JOLTS ratio.

“The main trigger was the JOLTS data, which is starting to indicate a moderation in the labor market. So we have this kind of dollar decline and we are also looking at yields,” said Vasily Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York. . York.

“The question is, is the dollar being hurt more by lower yields or is it being helped more by weaker stocks in a risky environment? It looks like yields have a bigger impact.”

On Tuesday, two-year US Treasury yields, which tend to reflect interest rate expectations, fell 12 basis points (bps) to 3.86%. For the month of March, two-year yields plunged nearly 74 basis points, the worst monthly decline since January 2008 amid the global financial crisis.

US factory orders also fell for a second consecutive month, falling 0.7% in February after falling 2.1% in January.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index fell to a two-month low at 101.45 and was last down 0.4% at 101.58.

“We have a lot of data to chew on this week that will either show the U.S. economy is resilient enough to withstand the Fed’s continued rate hike mentality, or whether markets will get their break,” said Juan Perez, chief executive. trading at Monex. United States in Washington.

“Add poor data to a banking crisis, as well as rising oil supply costs, and you may have more favorable odds for rate cuts by next year.”

On Tuesday, the rate futures market priced in a roughly equal probability of a 25 basis point rate hike in May, with the rest of the odds tilted toward a pause from the Fed. On Monday, the probability of a 25 basis point hike next month was over 65%.

The rates market also priced in the Fed’s cuts by the end of December.

The pound hit $1.2525, the highest since June 2022, after breaking through a significant resistance level. The pound last changed hands at $1.2497, up 0.7%.

The euro hit $1.0973, the highest in two months. It was last up 0.4% at $1.0951 as traders believed the European Central Bank has more rate hikes ahead.

“We have believed for some time that the dollar has peaked and we are sticking to it. We have a forecast of $1.15 for the euro against the dollar in the second half of the year,” UBS’s Serebriakov said.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as expected, left its key rate unchanged at 3.6%, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes, as policymakers said more time was needed to “assess the impact of rising interest rates to date and the economic outlook”.

The Aussie dollar was last down 0.6% at US$0.6743.

Elsewhere, the dollar fell 0.6% against the Japanese yen to 131.635.

