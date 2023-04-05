AI could be a danger to society, says US President Biden | Tech News





Joe Biden says AI developers have a responsibility to ensure products are safe before releasing them to the public.

US President Joe Biden has said artificial intelligence (AI) could be dangerous, but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with science and technology advisers on Tuesday, Biden said tech companies have a responsibility to ensure their products are safe before they are released.

Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public, Biden said at the opening of a meeting of the Presidents’ Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

When asked if AI was dangerous, Biden said that remained to be seen, but it could be.

Biden said AI could help tackle challenges like disease and climate change, but developers of the technology should also address potential risks to our society, our economy, our national security.

The president said the effects of social media on the mental health of young people showed the damage that new technologies can inflict if safeguards are not in place.

Bidens’ remarks come amid growing debate over how to regulate AI, with some prominent voices calling for a pause in developing the technology until safeguards can be put in place.

In an open letter published last month, a number of technology leaders, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, called for a pause in the deployment of AI in because of the profound risks of technology for society and humanity.

The latter came in response to the release of GPT-4, the sequel to the revolutionary AI chatbot ChatGPT.

California-based GPT-4 creator OpenAI said the new platform was capable of human-level performance in some areas, including being able to pass the bar exam with a score in the top 10 percent of candidates.

Italy last week became the first Western country to ban ChatGPT after its data protection watchdog said there appeared to be no legal basis for its massive data collection.

European Union lawmakers are negotiating regulations to govern the use of the technology in the 27-nation bloc.

