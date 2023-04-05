



Power showers may be banned from sale due to government water conservation initiatives.

It comes as ministers want to reduce private demand from 144 liters per day to 122 liters per day by 2038 to protect supply.

Plans include developing new standards for showers and faucets that will limit the amount of water that can be used.

This could mean stopping sales of power showers that use about 10 to 16 liters of water per minute. This means that a 5-minute shower can use 80 liters, compared to around 20 liters for a typical electric shower.

It can also lead to restrictions on certain toilet models, with concerns about hundreds of liters per day being lost due to leaks in most double flush toilets.

In the new plan for water, the government confirmed that it would “develop minimum product standards for water efficiency, including showers, faucets and toilets” and would include mandatory labeling of those products.

But ministers want to go further to address water needs. The Telegraph understands that one possibility officials have considered is to ban the sale of ‘high flow’ bathroom products.

This follows warnings from the Environment Agency that water could run out in parts of the UK within 20 years due to the effects of climate change and leaks.

Water use can also be included in energy performance certifications that homeowners and landlords require when selling or leasing a building.

Water companies have also been instructed by the government to rapidly increase the deployment of smart water meters to households across the country.

Kang says ‘there is no going back to the gold standard’

The proposal is part of a plan announced by the government on Tuesday to reduce pollution in UK waterways and improve supply resiliency.

At a press conference in West London, Environment Minister Therese Coffey said it would not be possible to solve the sewage problem overnight.

Anyone who says they can is out of touch with reality or dishonest with the public, she said.

Only 14% of Britain’s rivers are considered to be in good ecological health. This is a figure that has flattened in recent decades.

Governments are under pressure to act on sewage spills into rivers, and water companies may do so thousands of times a year.

But Ms Coffey said on Tuesday that the river cannot be fully restored without reversing the Industrial Revolution.

“Achieving the gold standard for ecological status means returning us to the natural state of our rivers since 1840,” he said, making headlines after previously requiring people to eat turnips instead of tomatoes when in short supply. said Ms Coffey.

“That’s neither practical nor really desirable in the present circumstances. We’re not going back to London before the dykes were built or removing the Thames Barrier, and in fact we’ll need another bulwark before the end of the century.

“And no one would consider dismantling half of Sheffield to let the Don flow freely, but without it it would never be rated as excellent, even though salmon have returned to that part of the Don for the first time in two years. no see. “

‘The grotesque pollution must end’

When pressed, Ms Coffey refused to give a date for the government’s goal of ending sewage seepage into the river, which occurred more than 800 times a day last year.

Craig Bennett, CEO of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “No one is calling for the dissolution of towns and cities, but we are calling for an end to the bizarre pollution that enters our lakes, rivers and oceans.

“The health of our waters has deteriorated dramatically at a time when it couldn’t get any worse as funding for monitoring pollution and enforcement against polluters is severely lacking.

“We need healthy rivers for clean water, which will restore wildlife and improve domestic food production.

