Detection of tick-borne encephalitis in the UK





The risk assessment is based on detection of the virus in human cases and ticks in several parts of the country. The risk to the general public in the UK remains very low.

There are 3 cases of probable or confirmed tick-borne encephalitis acquired in the UK since 2019, including one related to Yorkshire in 2022. In 2022, this case is the first confirmed case in the UK. The virus has previously been found in Hampshire and Dorset, as well as in the bordering areas of Norfolk and Suffolk, but it may be present elsewhere as the virus-carrying tick species are widespread in the UK.

Tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is a tick-borne virus and is common in many parts of the world, including many countries in Europe. It causes a range of illnesses ranging from completely asymptomatic infections to mild flu-like illnesses to serious infections of the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis. Its symptoms are similar to other causes of meningitis and may include headache, neck stiffness, high fever with confusion or decreased consciousness.

Investigations are ongoing as to why the virus has been found more frequently in ticks in recent years, but this is likely due to a number of factors.

While the risk of TBEV to the general public in the UK is still very low, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has recommended changes to hospital testing to enable immediate detection of additional cases and increased surveillance, including asymptomatic surveillance of people. will. In areas where TBEV has been detected.

Ticks can carry other diseases, such as Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that can be treated with antibiotics, so UKHSA is reminding the public to check for ticks after going outdoors and to remove them promptly and correctly if found.

UKHSA Deputy Director Dr Meera Chand said:

Our surveillance suggests that tick-borne encephalitis virus is very rare in the UK and the risk to the general population is very low. Ticks can also carry a variety of other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce the chance of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, such as wildlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them immediately.

UKHSA conducts vector-borne disease surveillance in the UK and closely monitors watchdog, tick and mosquito species, their distribution and the infections they carry to understand more about infections occurring in the country.

The public is reminded that if they feel unwell after a tick bite, they should seek the advice of their GP and seek urgent medical attention if they or someone they know:

Symptoms of meningitis include: severe headache stiff neck pain when looking at bright lights neurological symptoms: seizures (seizures), sudden confusion or behavioral changes if epilepsy is not known weakness or loss of movement in arms and legs facial deterioration, vision or slurred speech

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tick-borne-encephalitis-detection-in-england The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related