EPA says Florida has most lead pipes in the US





Some 9.2 million lead pipes carry water into homes across the United States, with more in Florida than any other state, according to a new Environmental Protection Agency survey that will dictate how the billions of dollars to find and replace these pipes are spent.

The survey released Tuesday was the first time the agency asked about lead pipes and gave the best count yet of the number of underground pipes. Florida, with around 1.16 million pipes, came as a surprise to an expert. Industrial states like Ohio, Michigan, and Pennsylvania are more commonly associated with significant lead pipe problems.

Illinois ranked second in Tuesday’s survey with 1.04 million lead pipes, followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and New York.

The agency’s drinking water infrastructure investigation will be used to direct billions of dollars from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act toward water infrastructure improvements, such as finding and removing lead pipes in the states that need it most. Previously, a state’s share of lead pipe funds was based on its general infrastructure needs and did not take into account the number of lead pipes the state had.

Lead can cause brain damage, and the EPA says no amount is safe for children’s bodies. The Biden administration has set a goal of removing all lead water pipes in the country. The infrastructure act’s $15 billion for lead plumbing work will go a long way, but it won’t be enough to solve the problem.

Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan. Thanks to President Bidens’ investments in infrastructure, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize the drinking water systems of the Americas, support the Biden-Harris administration’s goal to eliminate 100% of lead pipes in our countries and protect communities from PFAS pollution.

EXPLANATION: 4 things to know about the permanent regulation of chemicals in drinking water

The EPA recently proposed drinking water limits for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances often referred to as forever chemicals, in a push the agency says will save lives and reduce disease, but force many water suppliers to install expensive treatment systems.

The EPA’s survey of about 3,500 water suppliers also found the country needs to spend $625 billion on drinking water infrastructure over the next two decades, an amount that has risen sharply in recent years. last years. The greatest need is the upgrading of water pipes that are too old, broken or, in some cases, lead.

On Tuesday, the EPA also announced that U.S. states, territories and tribes will have $6.5 billion to upgrade drinking water infrastructure, including $6 billion from the bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

Erik Olson, a health and food expert with the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council, said the EPA is trying to do the right thing by using its investigation to direct lead funds to states that need it. Not needed anymore. But he called Florida’s figure a big surprise. Olson said the state told his group in 2021 that he wasn’t toeing the lead service lines. The NRDC’s estimate for the state was around 200,000.

Olson said Florida’s figure is puzzling because lead pipes were most commonly installed in the decades before Florida’s rapid population growth.

We look forward to hearing an explanation, Olson said.

The EPA said it extrapolated water supplier responses to arrive at state-level estimates. The location of many lead pipes is still unknown, and the EPA has stated that states like Florida have many water pipes that are either made of an unknown material or lead.

A Florida Department of Environmental Protection representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/epa-says-florida-has-most-lead-pipes-in-u-s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related