Alex Edelman, Just for Us comedian, will perform a show on Broadway





Alex Edelman, a comedian who grew up in an Orthodox Jewish home and turned the anti-Semitism of his online reviews into material for his monologues, will bring his much-admired memoir show, Just for Us, to Broadway this summer.

Over the past five years, Edelman, 34, has developed Just for Us and, with pandemic-forced breaks, played it in Australia, England, Scotland and Canada, as well as New York, Washington and, starting next week, Boston, near where he grew up. The sold-out Off Broadway shows, which started at the Cherry Lane Theater in 2021 and moved last year to the SoHo Playhouse and then the Greenwich House Theatre, won a special citation this year at the Obie Awards.

The one-man show covers a lot of thematic territory, but it’s built around Edelman’s seemingly unlikely (and perhaps reckless) decision to attend a gathering of white nationalists gathered in Queens.

The show is about the costs of sublimating parts of ourselves to fit in, Edelman said in an interview.

The Broadway run, scheduled to last eight weeks, will begin performances June 22 and open June 26 at the Hudson Theater. Lead producer Jenny Gersten is the acting artistic director of the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts, which brought Edelman’s show to the Berkshires last summer. This will be Gerstens’ first Broadway outing as a lead producer; she will produce it with Rachel Sussman (Suffs) and Seaview, the theater company founded by Greg Nobile and Jana Shea. (Seaview is also producing Parade and The Sign in Sidney Brusteins Window this season.)

Edelman said he repeatedly reworked the show, mostly on the advice of comedian Mike Birbiglia, who had two of his one-man shows on Broadway; Birbiglia produced the Off Broadway series of the Edelmans show and will also help produce the Broadway series. The show is directed by Adam Brace, Associate Director at London’s Soho Theatre.

Edelman splits his time between New York and Los Angeles, where he wrote screenplays, he worked on an adaptation of the stalled novel My Name Is Asher Lev and said he continues to polish Just for Us. A variety of top comedians came to see the show, including Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Crystal, and each time Edelman was keen to seek advice.

Part of the reason you can live with a show for a long time is because if you’re meticulous, small changes look like big changes—one word can change a whole joke, Edelman said.

He is obviously delighted with the transfer from Broadway, he visited the Hudson, where Jessica Chastain and Arian Moayed, who now play there in a revival of A Dolls House, showed him around.

I never thought I’d be able to do a show on Broadway, and I really can’t believe I got that chance, he said. It looks a bit like a fantasy camp.

