Names of the cheapest supermarkets in the UK – depending on how much you buy | british news





Aldi turns out to be the UK’s cheapest supermarket when it comes to shopping baskets, but Asda comes out on top when it comes to using trolleys to stock larger quantities of items.

Aldi’s 41 grocery baskets averaged 72.54 pounds in March, compared to Waitrose’s 92.55 pounds and Lidl’s 72.79 pounds. Found a consumer watchdog.

However, when comparing 137 items, Asda was the least expensive, with a final cost of £343.91.

This higher-volume shopping included the original 41 items plus another 96 items, including products from brands such as Andrex toilet paper and Cathedral City cheese.

Sainsbury’s was the next cheapest with 137 items, £9.25 more.

Waitrose cost £41.83 more than Asda.

Here’s a full list of the cheapest supermarkets for a basket of 41 items.

• Aldi – £72.54 Lidl – £72.79 Sainsbury’s – £80.27 Tesco – £81.58 Asda £81.88 Morrisons – £83.63 Ocado – £88.03 Waitrose – £92.55

Here’s a full list of the cheapest supermarkets for trolleys in 137 items:

• Asda – £343.91 Sainsbury’s – £353.16 Morrisons – £354.87 Tesco – £366.65 Ocado – £371.85 Waitrose – £385.74

any? “The results of the study show that shoppers can save significant money on groceries depending on where they buy their food,” he said.

But many major supermarkets said they were not sufficiently supportive of their customers during the cost-of-living crisis.

The Watchdog said retailers should support customers by making affordable basic ranges available at all locations, including small convenience stores, and by improving unit prices on all products to make it easier for customers to find the best value.

“While we continue to work with our suppliers to keep prices as low as possible with more price reductions in the future, industry-leading animal welfare standards, fair wages to farmers and superior quality products,” said Waitrose. are equally committed to providing

Read more: Prices of some everyday groceries ‘more than double last year’ Grocery inflation hits record high at 17.1%.

any? “We know people are going through the worst cost of living crisis in decades and food and beverage prices have skyrocketed wherever they shop,” said retail editor Ele Clark.

“However, according to our monthly supermarket analysis, you can save £20 on a basket of everyday groceries at the cheapest supermarket compared to the most expensive supermarket.

“Supermarkets aren’t serving their customers enough right now. Which way are the big retailers making it easy for everyone to access a range of basic, affordable foods from stores near them and offering transparent pricing so people can easily exercise?” I think it’s our responsibility to do what products offer the best value.”

Last month, the Office for National Statistics reported that UK inflation unexpectedly soared to 10.4 per cent in February as food prices soared to a 45-year high amid vegetable shortages.

