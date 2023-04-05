China hits back at Micron technology even as it signals opening





When senior Chinese officials hosted receptions for dozens of US and European business leaders at back-to-back annual economic forums last week, the message was clear: China is open for business.

But by the end of the week, fearsome Chinese regulators had sent an altogether different signal.

Beijing on Friday announced a cybersecurity review of Micron Technology, a leading US chipmaker. The move, which many industry analysts expected, is China’s most significant retaliatory blow against Washington for its campaign to cut off China’s access to high-end chips.

China’s internet watchdog said it is conducting a review of Microns products sold in the country to protect the security of the information infrastructure supply chain. Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, called the review a normal regulatory measure focused on products that may affect national security.

Based in Boise, Idaho, Micron Technology manufactures memory chips used in phones, computers, data centers, cars and other electronic devices. It has long-standing ties with China and is an emblem of the Americas’ leadership position in the global semiconductor industry. But now Micron has been caught in the trap of China’s drive to become self-sufficient in advanced technology.

Sen. Jim Risch, a Republican from Idaho, criticized the Chinese probe into Micron, saying it was an attempt to undermine the US position in the semiconductor industry.

The move further helps the American people view China as an aggressor and tyrant that has never been interested in a genuine economic partnership, Risch said in a statement.

Micron shares have fallen 9% since the news. Micron said in a statement that its operations in China were operating normally and that it was cooperating fully with authorities.

China’s official mixed messages reflect the tightrope on which the country’s leaders walk. They are trying to prop up a struggling economy that only recently reopened after three years of tough pandemic restrictions, while trying to present an inflexible political image to an increasingly hostile Washington. At one of the parties last week for overseas business executives including Apples Tim Cook, Li Qiang, China’s new premier, promised that China would continue to open its doors wider and wider.

China isn’t shy about using a variety of tactics to deal with foreign companies, said Dan Wang, a visiting scholar at Yale Law School and a technology analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics, a research firm. Sometimes it seems to say: Well, if you don’t like those carrots, we have a big stick too.

China’s decision to put Micron under scrutiny follows sweeping U.S. restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry. These measures, unveiled in October, targeted some of Microns’ Chinese competitors.

Micron opened its first factory in China in 2007, in Xian. The chipmaker has around 3,000 employees across the country working in customer service, sales and engineering. It has a center in Shanghai where the chips are designed, as well as branches in Beijing and Shenzhen.

We are happy to be a growing part of China’s technology industry, a former Micron president, Steve Appleton, said in a statement in 2007.

But as China’s ambitious plan to become a global tech competitor intensified, Micron fell to the center of the country’s tech competition with the United States. In 2018, the US Department of Justice began investigating chipmakers from China and Taiwan for allegedly stealing trade secrets from Micron. One of the companies has pleaded guilty, and the case of the other is continuing.

Over the past two years, Micron has given very clear signals of its intention to reduce its exposure to China, said Hui He, head of China semiconductor research for Omdia, a technology research firm.

Micron has been one of the most responsive companies to US government policy, she said, adding that the company has relatively little reliance on China.

Micron began reducing the number of Chinese employees and closing operations at its Shanghai chip design center in January 2022. Like many Western chipmakers, Micron has a strong manufacturing presence in Asia, including Singapore and Taiwan, but recently announced plans for a $100 contract. billion chip factory in New York. President Biden announced it as one of the most important investments in American history.

Mainland China accounted for about 11% of its sales in 2022, up from about half five years earlier, according to company reports.

In its latest earnings report in March, Micron warned investors that the Chinese government could prevent us from participating in the Chinese market or prevent us from competing effectively with Chinese companies. He also pointed to the competitive risks he faced from Chinese state-funded semiconductor competitors.

The action against Micron, industry analysts say, appears to be aimed at sending a message to U.S. technology policymakers, while protecting the domestic industry. Investors in China welcomed the news, pushing shares of domestic semiconductor companies higher. Analysts said Microns’ Chinese customers were likely to transfer orders to Chinese suppliers in a bid to hedge their bets.

But the Micron case sent a wake-up call to foreign companies and left Micron’s future uncertain, said Yale Law School senior fellow Samm Sacks. She called the cybersecurity review process a black box.

Not only are there no known criteria for passing it, but there’s no specific endgame that’s ever been articulated if you don’t pass it, she said. It could have a chilling effect.

Many businesses now have a come-to-Jesus moment, Ms Sacks said. Is it worth the cost now to be in this incredibly tough market?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/04/business/micron-china-investigation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related