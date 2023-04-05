UK Parliament’s elite police force received hundreds of complaints – POLITICO





London’s elite Metropolitan Police Force, which provides armed protection to British MPs and diplomats, has received hundreds of complaints about police conduct over the past three years.

In response to POLITICO’s freedom of information request, the Met said officials in the Congressional and Diplomatic Protection (PaDP) Division received 439 complaints in 2020, 2021 and 2022, of which a total of 264 were from the public.

The unit has been in the spotlight since one of the officers, Wayne Cougens, was convicted of raping and killing Sarah Everard in 2021 and another serial rapist, David Carrick, was jailed earlier this year. A review of the broader forces found the PaDP to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic, with specific censures.

A separate review is underway for the unit, which will be launched in 2021 and will be led by former West Yorkshire Police Commissioner Dee Collins.

The Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Forces, made up of approximately 1,000 armed and unarmed officers, are responsible for patrolling and controlling access to the Palace of Westminster, New Scotland Yard and Downing Street, and provide armed protection for diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates. do.

It was heavily criticized by colleague Louise Casey last month in a scathing report on Met Police commissioned after Couzens’ sentencing.

A former senior official described the unit as a dark corner of the Met with limited opportunities to shine a light on attitudes or actions.

She said the unit, which has just 10 percent female officers and staff, has a culture of bullying and inappropriate comments masquerading as jokes.

Hundreds of complaints filed

Of the 133 complaints filed last year, 72 were by ordinary people. 11 individuals filed one or more internal behavior complaints against them, and five filed one or more public complaints against them.

In 2021, there were 196 complaints and 111 received from the public. Nine had one or more internal complaints against them, and 23 were external.

In the previous year, a total of 110 complaints were received, including 29 whistleblower complaints and 81 general complaints. Nine have filed at least one behavioral complaint against them, and 20 have made at least one public complaint.

Caroline Nokes says the Met is doing a tremendous job to restore trust and confidence | Leon Neil/Getty Images

The Met said in some cases, the complaints indicated by these figures could have occurred before the officers were on duty at the PaDP if there was a delay in reporting.

Caroline Knox, chair of the House Women’s Equality Committee, told Politico that the Met has a great mandate to restore trust and trust and that it needs to start by ensuring that complaints are dealt with forcefully and expeditiously.

she added. Louise Casey has identified this as a troubled department, and these statistics back it up.

‘Take down the police’

The former home secretary, who requested anonymity, described the figures as appalling and called for all disgruntled officers to be removed from elite duties and lose their firearms pending a full investigation.

Tory MP added: They must be the best of the best protecting the Palace, Ambassadors and Parliament.

I understand why people want to pay the police back. They are laughing as they prey on people and run away. I am ashamed to say that the government has helped create a system that actively protects corrupt police officers and a toxic environment in which the public must be protected from police forces.

House Shadow Leader Thangam Debbonaire said the figures were shocking and described them as further proof that the significant problems found across the Metropolitan Police also exist in the PaDP.

Debbonaire added: Labor wants to see improved standards for screening, checking and misconduct so that police officers who are unfit to be posted on parliamentary property or elsewhere are properly dealt with.

A Met Police spokesperson told POLITICO that a review of the unit is underway. “This oversight group will bring an outside perspective and challenge to this important review.

A Council spokesperson said: The Metropolitan Police’s PaDP Command is our partner in protecting all those who work for or visit Congress and it is essential that we have confidence in their culture, behavior and professional standards. We continue to work closely with Met leadership to ensure that those who protect Congress and the public are fit to serve.

