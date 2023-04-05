Gun violence in the United States has become deadlier, research shows





A record number of people are dying from gunshot wounds in the United States, and new research suggests shootings are also becoming deadlier.

Most victims of fatal gunshot wounds die at the scene of the shooting before they can be treated at a health care facility. But it has become increasingly common over the past two decades.

About 57% of gun deaths in 2021 occurred at the scene of the shooting, up 9% since 1999, according to a research letter published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery. For this analysis, the researchers used data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and excluded suicides and other self-inflicted firearm injuries.

Nearly 49,000 people died from gunshot wounds in the United States in 2021, CDC data shows an unprecedented increase of about 23% over two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And a change in the type of firearms purchased and used is a key factor in making shootings more deadly, experts say.

It’s leaning more and more toward military-grade, higher-velocity, higher-lethality weapons, said Dr. Eric Fleegler, an emergency physician at Boston Childrens Hospital.

This includes larger magazine capacity so they can fire more bullets, the ability to fire them at faster velocities, and quite frankly, just bigger, faster bullets that cause more damage to the human body.

Federal data shows that handguns are the most common murder weapon, used in more than half of all homicides involving firearms. But rifles, such as the AR-15, are increasingly used.

Nearly 4% of firearm homicides in 2021 involved a rifle, killing 447 people, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. That’s more than twice as many deaths and almost twice as common as firearm homicides in 2015.

Other external factors could also play a role in where a victim dies, such as the growing demand for ambulances which could affect emergency transportation options.

Still, experts say more and better data on gun violence is needed.

In CDC data, for example, definitions to differentiate place of death were missing, and many were coded as other or unknown.

And the true reach of the gun epidemic in the Americas is far wider than the deaths it’s causing, experts say.

Deaths from gunshot wounds are horrific tragedies, but unfortunately they are just the tip of the iceberg, said Fleegler, who has studied gun violence but was not involved in this research.

There are many more physically suffering from gunshot wounds and taking a heavy emotional toll on families and communities, he said, and stronger data is needed to understand this.

While there are other questions that need to be answered, experts say this new research adds to the evidence that an important step to reducing gun violence will involve addressing the types of weapons available.

He reiterates that solutions may need to be considered that also limit magazine capacity and access to large-caliber weapons, said Ari Davis, policy adviser at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Gun Violence Solutions.

