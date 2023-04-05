UK proposes lighter approach to border checks post-Brexit – POLTICO





UK goods imports from London EU will face new bureaucracy from October after the UK government today announced new post-Brexit border proposals.

The new plan will see a more streamlined process than previously announced after a series of delays in stricter inspections of goods coming into the UK from the EU.

From October, imports of animal and plant products considered medium risk, including meat, dairy products and fish, and non-animal food considered high risk, must obtain a health certificate.

Phytosanitary product items such as fruits, vegetables, seeds and grains imported from the EU also require a phytosanitary certificate.

New physical inspections will be implemented at UK borders from January, before additional security and safety inspections are introduced on all EU imports in October 2024.

However, the level of physical inspection required for many commodities will be less stringent than previously planned.

The UK Cabinet has said the introduction of the plan will be staggered to minimize disruption to business, but warned businesses must work with their supply chains now to prepare for these changes.

The proposal includes provisions to create a trusted trader scheme that will allow regular importers to avoid going through rigorous custom checks every time.

The overarching goal is to create a single window for traders to submit their dossiers in a single digital system.

The government says new paperwork and checks are needed to strengthen borders against post-Brexit biosecurity threats and illicit imports.

Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Sir Richard Benyon said: Invasive diseases could cost our farms and businesses billions of pounds, threaten our food safety and erode confidence in UK exports around the world.

That’s why we’re working closely with businesses to devise powerful systems that work for the country.

There may be some skepticism within the private sector as to whether the confirmation will actually be implemented according to the announced timeline following previous delays.

UK exporters complained that EU companies were in an advantageous position as Brussels implemented full customs inspections on British goods in early 2021.

Many business groups are asking governments for clarity on future border models.

The Institute for Exports and International Trade, which helped advise on the proposal, said it was important for ministers to not delay the deadline as British businesses are currently at a significant competitive disadvantage.

It is very important that all participants in the supply chain, including small and medium-sized enterprises, benefit from what is being proposed, said Marco Forgione, Director of the Institute.

Dominic Goudie of the Food and Drink Federation lobby group said the plan is another step in the development of UK border infrastructure and could provide a more consistent framework for imports from all countries.

“Government must ensure that this model includes innovative digital solutions to capitalize on the opportunity to simplify and reduce the cost of international trade, while ensuring the safety and trust of British food and drink is not compromised,” said Goudie. .

The government will now consult with business and other stakeholders on the plan, and the Cabinet Office will issue an update later this year.

