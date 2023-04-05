US loses influence as Saudi Arabia joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization





Saudi Arabia’s very public announcement last week that its cabinet had approved a plan to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a “dialogue partner” is the surest sign of this. day that any American effort to keep him out of the Sino-Russian sphere of influence may now be futile. The Kingdom had already signed a memorandum of understanding on September 16, 2022 granting it SCO dialogue partner status, as OilPrice.com exclusively reported at the time. However, Saudi Arabia did nothing to encourage the release of the news then, unlike now – just after resuming ties with Iran, under a China-brokered deal. .

The SCO is the largest political, economic and regional defense organization in the world, both in terms of geographical scope and population. It covers 60% of the Eurasian continent (by far the largest landmass on Earth), 40% of the world’s population and more than 20% of the world’s GDP. It was formed in 2001 on the basis of the “Shanghai Five” created in 1996 by China, Russia and three states of the former USSR (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan). Besides its vast scale and scope, the SCO believes in the idea and practice of the “multipolar world”, which China believes will be dominated by it by 2030. Against this backdrop, late December 2021/early January 2022 saw meetings in Beijing between senior Chinese government officials and foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, as well as the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) . At these meetings, the main topics of conversation were finally sealing a China-GCC free trade agreement and forging “deeper strategic cooperation in a region where US dominance is showing signs of receding”. Related: Japan bets big on hydrogen

This idea was the centerpiece of the declaration signed in 1997 between then Russian President Boris Yeltsin and his then Chinese counterpart Jiang Zemin. Veteran Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has since said: “The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is working to establish a rational and just world order and […] it offers us a unique opportunity to participate in the process of forming a fundamentally new model of geopolitical integration”. In addition to these geopolitical overhauls, the SCO is working to provide intra-organizational finance and banking networks, as well as increased military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and counterterrorism activities, among others. The United States itself applied for SCO “observer status” in the early 2000s, but was denied in 2005.

This latest step by Saudi Arabia away from the US and towards the China-Russia axis should come as no surprise to anyone observing developments in the Kingdom since the rise to power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) around 2015. , he was not the crown prince (the post of heir-designate) – that role was filled by Muhammad bin Nayef (MbN) – but rather the deputy crown prince with the burning ambition of taking the top spot in death of King Salman. His stint as defense minister was disastrous, with the dramatic escalation of the war against the Houthis in Yemen – including the indiscriminate bombardment of civilian targets – strongly condemned by the West. This led Germany’s intelligence service, the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), to release an abridged internal assessment report of MbS to various trusted members of the press which stated: “Saudi Arabia [under MbS] adopted a policy of impulsive intervention. He then described MbS as a political player destabilizing the Arab world through proxy wars in Yemen and Syria.

In order to rebuild his reputation with a view to usurping MbN as crown prince, MbS came up with an idea which he believed would win over senior Saudi leaders who supported his rival. This idea was to launch a stake in the Kingdom’s flagship company, Saudi Aramco, through an initial public offering (IPO), as analyzed in depth in my latest book on global oil markets. In theory, the idea had several positive factors that would benefit MbS. First, it would raise a lot of money, which Saudi Arabia needed to offset the disastrous economic effect of the 2014-2016 oil price war it caused. Second, it would likely be the largest IPO ever, bolstering Saudi Arabia’s reputation and the breadth and depth of its capital markets. And third, the new funds from the sale could be used as part of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” development plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from reliance on oil and gas exports.

MbS pitched the idea to senior Saudi leaders based on very specific benchmarks. First, the IPO would involve 5% of the company. Second, it would raise at least $100 billion, which would value the entire company at $2 trillion. Third, it would be listed not only on the national Tadawul stock exchange, but also on at least one of the largest and most prestigious stock exchanges in the world – the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange were the stock exchanges that MbS had in mind. None of these targets were hit, of course, because the more information about Saudi Aramco became known to international investors, the more they viewed it as an omnitoxic liability, including financially and politically.

At that point, China stepped in with a face-saving offer for MbS, an offer he apparently never forgot. The offer was that China would buy the entire 5% stake for the required US$100 million, and it would be done through a private placement, meaning no possibly embarrassing details about anything surrounding the deal would never be made public, including to these senior Saudi leaders. who opposed MbS. Although the offer was declined as King Salman did not at that time want to alienate the United States any more than had already been done by launching the 2014-2016 oil price war with the intent to destroy or disable the then fledgling US shale oil sector, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and China blossomed from that point on. Just under a year before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Saudi Arabia was already so aligned with China that Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser spent several days at the annual Forum on the development event held in Beijing, during which he said: “Ensuring the continued security of China’s energy needs remains our top priority – not just for the next five years, but for the next 50 years and beyond. ” A year later, and just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Aramco’s Senior Vice President Downstream, Mohammed Al Qahtani, announced the creation of a “one-stop shop” provided by his company in Shandong in China. He said: “The current energy crisis, for example, is the direct result of flimsy international transition plans that arbitrarily ignored energy security and accessibility for all.” He added: “The world needs clear thinking on these issues. Therefore, we highly admire China’s 14th Five-Year Plan for prioritizing energy security and stability, recognizing its crucial role in economic development.

As this relationship shifted into high gear, the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Russia also progressed. By the end of the 2014-2016 oil price war, as my latest book on global oil markets also analyzed in depth, the US shale oil sector had reorganized itself into a machine for producing oil. oil capable of surviving at prices as low as those in the United States. $35 a barrel (bp) of Brent if needed. Saudi Arabia’s break-even price was then above $84 Pb and there was no way to compete with the United States. Saudi Arabia desperately needed to raise oil prices to fix its budget, but was unable to do so due to its disastrous second oil price war (the first being the oil crisis of 1973/74) seriously undermined its credibility with other OPEC members and the world oil market. At that time, Russia had stepped in to support OPEC’s oil production cuts in late 2016 aimed at bringing oil prices back to levels that allow OPEC members to begin repairing their decimated finances. This support has continued since and has been formalized in the “OPEC+” group.

Russia and China know how to take advantage of these relations, as they have done in the Middle East since the United States withdrew from the joint comprehensive plan of action with Iran in 2018, Syria in 2019 and the Afghanistan and Iraq in 2021. These combinations of factors put China in a position to be able to broker the deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran – world leaders of Islam Sunni and the world of Shia Islam, respectively. Although White House national security spokesman John Kirby tersely observed at the time that the Iran-Saudi Arabia deal “is not about China,” it was absolutely about China. What it was absolutely not about was the United States

