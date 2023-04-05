March new car market continues to recover for 8 months in a row





New vehicle registrations increase by 18.2% during the important new license plate month. A surge in shipments from large fleets drives growth for the 8th month in a row. Overall market share stabilized, resulting in the highest month in history for battery electric vehicle (BEV) use.

According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), new car registrations in the UK rebounded 18.2 per cent in March, making it the best new car monthly performance since pre-pandemic.1

As supply chain issues slowly eased, the new vehicle market delivered 287,825 units, an eighth straight month of growth. As a result, the first quarter of 2023 was the strongest since 2019, with fewer than 500,000 new vehicles joining the road. This represents 2.7 billion additional deliveries,2 highlighting the sector’s potential to contribute to UK economic growth, even though the market is still well below pre-pandemic levels, down 29.5% from Q1 2019.3

Registrations increased across all sales types, resulting in a 1.4% increase in deliveries to individual buyers and a 26.0% increase in deliveries to businesses with fewer than 25 vehicles. However, large fleets were the main driver of growth in March, with registrations increasing to 40,651 units, up 40.9% and accounting for 48.6% of the overall market share.

By segment, the supermini recorded the largest percentage growth, up 27.2%, remaining the most popular car type in the UK. Low-medium and dual-purpose vehicles were the second and third most popular, respectively, with all three vehicle types combined accounting for 86.5% of total registrations.

Gasoline vehicles remain the most popular fuel type, accounting for 56.3% of new vehicles4 and battery electric vehicle (BEV) deliveries hit a record monthly high of 46,626 units, representing a growth of 18.6%. Overall, BEV market share remained nearly flat at 16.2% from last year, with plug-in registrations accounting for 22.4% of the market, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) registrations growing 11.8%, down slightly in 2022. However, growth came from hybrids (HEVs), which surged 34.3%, with electric vehicles accounting for more than one in three registrations a month.

The market will need to move even faster towards battery electric and other zero-emission cars and vans as the agreement on zero-emission vehicle mandates was announced last week and will take effect in less than nine months. More models are entering the market, but consumers will only switch when they are confident that they can charge wherever and whenever they need it. The success of the obligation therefore depends not only on product availability but also on infrastructure providers investing in public charging networks across the UK.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

March’s new plate wall usually sets the tone for the year, so this achievement should give the industry and consumers greater confidence. With eight consecutive months of growth, the auto industry is on the mend, buckling the broader trend and supporting economic growth. The best-ever month for zero-emission vehicles reflects increased consumer choice and improved availability, but infrastructure investments will need to catch up if EV market ambitions and regulations are to be met.

March 2019: 458,054 units
Based on JATO average car price
Q1 2019: 701,036
Including Gasoline and MHEV Gasoline

