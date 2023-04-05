The United States wants to elevate China to the status of a developed country; Beijing disagrees





The US House of Representatives voted to strip China of its developing country status. China has condemned the move and refuses to join the ranks of developed or “wealthy” nations. At stake are crucial economic and geopolitical issues for the world’s second largest economy.

The United States House of Representatives was unanimous; the Chinese response was unanimously furious. Ironically, it was an attempt by US lawmakers to elevate China’s status on the official development ladder that enraged Beijing.

China has declared itself a major world power and embraced great power diplomacy in recent years. But it is on a geopolitical scale. When it comes to dollars and cents, the world’s second-largest economy prefers to pitch its tent and throw its weight at the back of the development room.

On March 27, the lower house of the US Congress unanimously approved a bill aimed at stripping China of its status as a developing country. HR (House of Representatives) Bill 1107, calling on the US Secretary of State to work to strip the People’s Republic of China (PRC) of its developing country status, passed with a resounding 415 vote against 0.

The “PRC is not a law for developing countries” has now been moved to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is a long way from being signed by the US President, but China’s response has been swift.

It represents another example of US policy aimed at containing China, said the China Daily, the official media outlet of the Communist Party of China. Faced with a rising China and the collapse of a unipolar world, centered on the United States, into a multipolar world, China playing a major role, the United States playing all roles to prevent this from happening produce.

Even the South China Morning Post, a more independent Hong Kong daily, warned that the House vote “will be seen by Beijing as another Washington trick to contain and suppress the development of nations.”

A Trump obsession with bipartisan support

Addressing the House on the day of the vote, Young Kim, a California Republican and sponsor of the measure, noted that China receives preferential treatment in international organizations because of its status as a developing country.

The People’s Republic of China is the world’s second-largest economy, accounting for 18.6 percent of the global economy, Kim said. in need, she added.

The battle to bring China into the club of middle-income and even developed countries is not new. It was one of Donald Trump’s obsessions during his years in the White House. In 2019, Trump complained about countries “cheating” on international rules in a Twitter post. Months before losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump repeated his claims that China should lose its status as a developing country.

The WTO is BROKEN when the RICHEST countries in the world pretend to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. No more!!! Today I asked the US Trade Representative to take action to stop countries FOOLING the system at the expense of the US!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Trump may be a deeply partisan figure in US domestic politics, but when it comes to foreign policy and particularly on China, his views now have bipartisan support.

What’s in a name?

There are no universally accepted criteria for measuring whether a country is “developed” or “developing”. Over the past few decades, the semantics around the “developing country” grouping has been a source of rhetoric and occasional contention, evolving from least developed countries (LDCs) to more palatable developing countries.

Politically, most of the countries in this group now refer to themselves as the countries of the South. The term Global South is widely deployed despite its geographical imprecision. Australia and New Zealand, for example, are firmly anchored in the Global North. The United Nations Funding Center for South-South Cooperation lists 78 countries, but sometimes refers to them as the group of 77 and China.

>> The war in Ukraine reveals the divisions between North and South

When it comes to classifying countries into developed and developing countries based on GDP (gross domestic product), experts note that it is difficult to fit China into the latter category. “Can we consider the first industrial power in the world and the second exporter of cars as a developing country?” asks Jean-François Dufour, specialist in the Chinese economy and co-founder of Sinopole, a resource center on China.

“In Washington’s eyes, China is also adopting actions typical of developed countries, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the huge resources allocated to modernizing its military,” noted Xin Sun of King’s College of China. London, referring to China’s more well-known vast BRI infrastructure project. as the New Silk Road and defense budget grow, which now gives China the world’s second largest military budget.

China wants to stay poor… on paper

Beijing has arguments to remain in the group of developing countries. “According to the World Bank country classification criteria [Human Development Index]and the one used by the United Nations [per capita income]China is just below the most developed countries,” Sun noted. This means that on the scale of the World Bank and the UN, China is in the same category as Mexico or Malaysia.

China’s wealth is also centered on metropolises such as Beijing and Shanghai. “We always forget a little quickly invisible China, that is to say the rural areas, where 64% of the population are still concentrated. Living conditions, whether in terms of access to care, quality of infrastructure or even heating, are still at their lowest. at the level of developing countries,” said Carlotta Rinaudo, China specialist at the International Team for Security Studies (ITSS) in Verona.

The Washington-Beijing clash over classification is based on a tough economy. “The main advantage of this developing country status is that it allows you to benefit from preferential trading conditions,” explained Dufour. , “developing countries are under less pressure in the fight against global warming,” Sun noted.

The United States wants to put an end to it because it believes that “Beijing is using the advantages of this status to assert its influence on the international scene to the detriment of Washington”, explained Rinaudo.

China can therefore obtain preferential loans from international organizations financed mainly by the United States, and then invest in countries where Beijing competes for influence with Washington. In other words, the US fears that some of the money it provides to institutions like the World Bank will end up in China’s pockets, which it then uses against US interests.

Abandoning the victims’ club has a price

But Beijing insists it does not use money from international institutions to invest in foreign countries. China believes this US campaign is aimed at slowing its growth and destroying Chinese jobs. “The economic consequences can be very real. Indeed, without this status, Beijing would no longer be able to impose customs duties on imports. [which raise the price of goods produced abroad] and those companies would become less competitive, which could force some to lay off workers,” Sun explained.

This semantic showdown also has geopolitical implications. “China has often played the leading card of the group of developing countries against the so-called rich countries led by the United States,” Sun noted.

If Washington succeeds in bringing China into the elite club of developed countries, “it will be more difficult for Beijing to present itself as an alternative to the ‘ugly’ rich countries. China will be forced to turn around and become officially a power which can dominate the others and which will no longer be able to pass itself off as a “brother country” sharing the same problems,” Dufour said.

The battle over China’s development status is likely to be a long one. If and when the US law passes, international institutions will still have to be convinced, “which could take years,” Sun said.

There is one country that will probably follow the discussions very closely: India. Indeed, if China is no longer considered a developing country, India has everything to gain by taking the newly liberated place at the head of the bloc of developing nations. In addition, India appears to be the natural candidate for this position and this is precisely what strengthens China’s determination to fight to maintain its current status, according to experts interviewed by FRANCE 24. Beijing is not likely to give in its place to its main rival in Asia without a diplomatic fight.

(This article is a translation of the original in French.)

