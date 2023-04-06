“Hear Us Niantic” Trending On Social Media In Response To Pokmon GO Remote Raids Update





Last week, Niantic announced that it would increase the prices of the Pokmon GO Remote Raid Pass and limit daily participation.

This didn’t sit well with the community, and while Niantic has already mentioned how this update will definitely go ahead on April 6, the community has now responded on social media with their own “HearUsNiantic” hashtag.

In a two-part message to Niantic, the Pokémon GO community is asking Niantic to reconsider the update as they believe it will “harm” the following players:

– “Rural trainers who lack adequate support from the local community”

– “Coaches with disabilities who physically cannot go out to play”

– “Coaches with severe social anxiety who find it mentally difficult to go out to participate in raids in person

– “Trainers who work at night and cannot participate during the day”

– “Single-parent trainers who manage children, a household and a career with minimal downtime”

– “And most important of all, the changes to Remote Raid will limit our overall interaction with our Trainers who we have developed close ties with over the past 3 years.”

Many well-known people in the Pokémon community are helping to spread the message:

To lend my support to fellow @PokemonGOApp players as the planned changes to remote raiding and general gameplay over the past year have been very bad not only for the general player, but rural and mobile players as well scaled down.

Please listen @NianticLabs #HearUsNiantic pic.twitter.com/pelwfHWmwU

— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 4, 2023

Speaking to Eurogamer recently, Pokmon GO VP Ed Wu mentioned how necessary the change was for the “long-term health of the game as a whole” and Niantic’s own principles of encouraging gamers. players to go out and explore the world together.

“The world has largely returned to the outdoors and remote raid passes have come to dominate the overall gaming experience in ways we never intended. It’s essentially become shorthand for play the game. We have seen an imbalance because the current price of Remote Raid Passes is bundled with the Premium Battle Pass, which skews the game’s economy and makes the game unsustainable in the long run.”

What do you think of all this? Leave a comment below.

