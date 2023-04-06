Travel Visa Delays After Cyber ​​Incident Hits UK Criminal Records Office





The process of securing overseas visas has been disrupted after the UK Criminal Records Office suffered a two-month cybersecurity incident, Standard may reveal.

ACRO, a national police agency that manages criminal record information and exchanges records between countries, suffered a cyber security incident on its website for two months from January 17th to March 21st.

In an email sent to those affected this week, the agency warned that there was no conclusive evidence of a data breach, but that data sent by clients, such as identifying information and criminal conviction data, was likely affected.

Backlogs are piling up to obtain a police license, which is important for obtaining many visas to popular destinations such as the United States, New Zealand and Canada.

The agency’s website is down and you have to manually process your police certificate application via email.

An ACRO spokesperson confirmed to the standard: We are aware of cybersecurity incidents affecting the ACRO Criminal Records Office website and are fully investigating in coordination with national authorities.

We take data security very seriously and took our customer portal offline as soon as we became aware of this incident.

At this time, there is no conclusive evidence that personal data was affected by a cybersecurity incident.

A spokesperson could not say how many people had been warned that their data could be affected.

In a message to ACRO, one frustrated customer said: [a] Police certificate for New Zealand visa. Unless your site is impeding progress, we’re ready to go.

If you don’t apply quickly, you will need other medical care. These aren’t cheap!

Another added that he had requested and paid for a police certificate a month ago and had yet to receive a response.

This is not urgent for visa purposes and there is no website or way to contact them by phone! She said.

The third said, “I can’t believe that the service for issuing police certificates has been suspended for quite some time and there is no sign of it being fixed.”

The agency previously told clients that technical issues with the website were causing a backlog in processing the application.

People contacting the ACRO Helpline for police license application updates are being warned of long wait times. Some have reported being blocked.

ACRO said it is devoting more resources to its customer service team to clear up the backlog.

Applications for International Child Protection Certificates (ICPC), which are used for British nationals wishing to work with children abroad, are also affected.

One of the services it provides is checking whether a suspect in the UK has been convicted in another country. An ACRO spokesperson said the service had not been discontinued.

The spokesperson said ACRO, the national police unit, provides a number of services to the public, including police certificates and international child protection certificates, as well as supporting British and international law enforcement.

We are still able to accept police certificate and international child protection certificate applications via email and are working with our partners to restore website service as soon as possible.

The UK’s data watchdog, the Information Commissioners Office, said it was aware and was enquiring.

